LAKE CHARLES — After recording just the fourth triple-double in McNeese basketball history in last Tuesday’s win over Kansas City, Cowboy senior forward Sha’Markus Kennedy has been named National Mid-Major Player of the Week by College Sports Madness as well as the Southland Conference Player of the week, it was announced on Monday.
This is Kennedy’s second SLC honor this season.
Kennedy scored 17 points, pulled down 10 rebounds and blocked 10 shots in helping McNeese defeat the WAC’s Kansas City, 82-73, for the team’s second straight win. His 10 blocked shots also tied Edmond Lawrence’s singlegame record.
The second-year Cowboy connected on 8 of 11 from the field in the win over the Roos and swatted all 10 of his shots in the second half.
The Tuscaloosa native is currently ranked 12th in the nation in field goal percentage at .670 and is 17th in the NCAA with 2.8 blocked shots per game. He’s also second in the Southland Conference in rebounding with an 8.9 average and is fourth in scoring with a 17.1 mark.
Kennedy’s shooting has boosted McNeese to the No. 3 spot in the country in team FG shooting at 52 percent.
The Cowboys will be back in action on Wednesday night when they host Paul Quinn as they look to extend their winning streak to three games in playing their final non-conference contest of the season.
McNeese is a perfect 4-0 at home this season and will open up Southland Conference action on Saturday against Stephen F. Austin.