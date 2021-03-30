Schroyer gets Portland State skipper to rebuild women's program
Athletic Director Heath Schroyer found the next cornerstone to his McNeese rebuilding project by going to the Pacific Northwest.
Tuesday Schroyer named Portland State’s Lynn Kennedy as the new head coach of the McNeese women’s basketball program, signing him to a four-year contract. Financial details of the deal were not released.
“I’m ecstatic,” said Schroyer. “For us to be able to go out and get a sitting Division I head coach who has recently gone to the NCAA tournament is great for McNeese.”
Kennedy led the Viking to just their second NCAA tournament appearance ever in 2019. He comes to Lake Charles much like his new boss, with solid coaching credentials but also a knack for turning programs around quickly. He will get that chance with the Cowgirls.
Kennedy was at the Portland State when it opened up a new arena, something he will get to do again at McNeese.
The 2-year-old on-campus home to the Cowgirls was damaged extensively by Hurricanes Laura and Delta, but is expected to be back up and running no later than the start of the 2022-23 season. Some estimates say it could be hosting games as early as next January, but those seem very optimistic.
As for on the court, Kennedy changed the Portland State program in short time, taking a 4-win team his first season and turning it into a 25-8 squad that earned an NCAA tournament bid in just four years. During his six seasons leading the Vikings he posted a 92-93 record, 88-67 over the last five.
“I wanted a program builder, a proven winner and somebody who will be a great fit for our school and community,” said Schroyer. “We got that in coach Kennedy.”
Schroyer said he got “well over 100” applicants and inquiries about the position, as McNeese went on a national search to get its newest coach.
“We wanted to find the best person for McNeese,” said Schroyer. “Whether that be locally or nationally, we wanted somebody who would be great for this program and take us to the next level.”
Kennedy replaces Kacie Cryer, who was let go after five seasons as the Cowgirls head coach. Cryer’s teams posted a 44-98 record and just 18-43 over her last three years.
Kennedy brings 20 years of head coaching experience with him to McNeese. In 10 seasons at Southern Oregon he built a sold national program on the NAIA level. His Raiders were 208-105 with three teams going to the NAIA national tournament.
He had six 20-win seasons while at Southern Oregon, which was 4-25 the year before Kennedy’s arrival. The same happened at NCAA Division II New Mexico Highlands, which won only four games the year before Kennedy took over and led the team to a conference title within three years.