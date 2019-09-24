Sterlin Gilbert still believes.
In the first few games of his first season as McNeese's head football coach and offensive playcaller, the Cowboy offense has had some bright moments, but for the most part has failed to live up to the high expectations placed on it in the offseason.
McNeese has yet to crack 400 yards of total offense – or 200 yards passing – in a single game this season. Since scoring 34 points against Southern, the Cowboys have combined to score 41 points in the last three games – seven of which came off a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown by the defense. The third down offense ranks 120th out of 124 Football Championship Subdivision teams (16-of-68, 23.5 percent conversion rate).
Despite those numbers, Gilbert says that he has not lost confidence in the offense.
"I think it's just about us getting better," Gilbert said at his weekly press conference Monday afternoon. "The trust is there, it's about just knowing these are the things we do well, these are the things we do really good, making sure we're doing those things, making sure we go out and execute at a high level."
The biggest positives for the offense in McNeese's 17-10 loss to Abilene Christian were that the Cowboys had a season-high in total yards (383) and rushing yards (194). The rushing game was led by Elijah Mack, whose 125 yards on 18 carries were both college career highs. The South Florida-transfer has four runs of 17 yards or more in the last two games, including three against ACU. Fellow running back and Sulphur-graduate J'Cobi Skinner did not play against ACU, Gilbert said he was "banged up," and could have played if he really needed to. But the Cowboys split the carries between Mack, senior Justin Pratt, and quarterback Cody Orgeron.
Mack dealt with an ankle injury last season at USF and has slowly worked his way back into form at McNeese. Saturday's performance at ACU impressed Gilbert, who acknowledged how far along Mack has come even since becoming a Cowboy.
"I thought he played really well on Saturday," Gilbert said of Mack's performance. "A guy who's just really coming into his own as far as health-wise and getting healthy coming back off that injury from a year ago. So really getting to see the consistency and the flash that Elijah can play up to and what he can potentially be as a running back."
Gilbert also acknowledged that he could start to use more of the hot hand at running back as opposed to constantly rotating to keep them fresh, but that would be on a situational basis. They pretty much had to go with the two-back system on Saturday because of injuries, but it generally worked out.
On the heels of a tough road loss, McNeese will come back home to face a Sam Houston State team that opened up Southland Conference play with a convincing 45-6 win over Incarnate Word. While the Bearkats' offense was explosive against UIW – redshirt sophomore Eric Schmid threw for 531 yards and five touchdowns against the Cardinals en route to SLC Offensive Player of the Week honors – SHSU can bring it on defense, ranking third in the FCS in team passing efficiency defense (95.36) and 15th in rushing defense (91.8 yards per game). So an already struggling McNeese offense will meet one of the conference's best defense this upcoming Saturday.
"Good players on both sides of the ball," Gilbert said of SHSU. "Obviously we know the challenge with those guys. I know we haven't played them in a couple years."
The last time McNeese and SHSU played each other was Nov. 5, 2016 when the host Bearkats defeated the Cowboys 56-43.