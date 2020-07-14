The McNeese Foundation will receive $600,000 over the next four years for improvements to Joe Miller Ballpark as part of an agreement between McNeese State University, the athletic department, and Visit Lake Charles to bring national competitive youth baseball tournaments to Southwest Louisiana for the next seven years.
According to a release from the McNeese athletic department, the agreement will allow Visit Lake Charles — the Southwest Louisiana Convention and Visitors Bureau — to use Joe Miller Park and the other McNeese baseball facilities for four weeks each July through 2027. During that time, various youth competitive baseball tournaments will be held at McNeese. Currently, the 2020 New Balance Future Stars Series National Championships (NBFSS) is being held in Southwest Louisiana at McNeese, McMurry Park in Sulphur, Barbe and Sam Houston High School baseball fields, and Legion Field. The NBFSS will be held in Southwest Louisiana for the next four years.
“Obviously it’s great for the university,” McNeese head baseball coach Justin Hill said in a Monday morning interview after a press conference for the announcement. “It still doesn’t seem real in some ways. It’s something we were talking about late in the fall. The partnership, not only with CVB, but (McNeese State University President) Dr. (Daryl) Burckel’s blessing with all this stuff. We start off with a master plan, and all of a sudden we’ve got a playground that goes up in January, and now we’re going to have this stuff. This is incredible.”
According to Visit Lake Charles President and CEO Kyle Edmiston, the $600,000 will be contributed from VLC to the McNeese Foundation over five years ($100,000 each the first two years, $125,000 over the next two years, and $150,000 in the fifth year).
The funds will be used to renovate and add facilities for the McNeese baseball team, and include a brand new allturf playing surface, as well as a new training center and clubhouse that will house the coaches’ offices, locker rooms, team meeting room, and academic study area. Currently, the locker room and offices are located in a field house across from the stadium, but the sketched rendering shows the new facilities located along the first base line and home dugout, between the home bullpen and the start of the McNeese track and field facilities.
In addition to the tangible benefits that McNeese baseball will get from the $600,000 contribution, the Cowboys also stand to benefit from a recruiting standpoint.
Not only because of the new facilities they will be able to show off to high school prospects, but also because of the sheer quantity of quality high school baseball prospects that will now play at McNeese’s home field, saving some time and miles when it comes to traveling to evaluate prospects.
“Probably my favorite part of it is brand awareness,” Hill said. “We had kids that were 2024 grads, they’re going to know where McNeese is, they’re going to know where Lake Charles is. I think that part is going to be important.”
With a long-term commitment in place for competitive youth baseball to be played at McNeese, the subject of other sports doing the same came up.
Edmiston acknowledged that discussions have taken place for some basketball events to be played at the Health and Human Performance Complex, though no specifics were mentioned. He also mentioned McNeese’s desire to host the Southland Conference Baseball Tournament as well.
Burckel also acknowledged those discussions, but did not go into much detail.
“We’re always going to look and see what’s in our best benefit,” Burckel said. “And if it can be a mutual benefit to both (McNeese) and the community. We always look at those and make sure it becomes a win-win. It could open that up, but we’ll look closely at that and see if that would work for us.”
Edmiston said that the NBFSS tournament is estimated to bring in an estimated annual economic impact of over $7.5 million to the Lake Area.