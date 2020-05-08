The first few months for Frank Wilson in his new position as McNeese State head football coach was business as usual for a program.
He had to hire a coaching staff, talk with the returning players, start recruiting to fill the next class and begin hitting the trail hard for the class after that. All the while, the team was working out and getting ready for spring practice.
But, a few days before the Cowboys were set to start spring drills, the COVID-19 outbreak caused sports at all levels to cease indefinitely. The Southland Conference initially suspended athletic activities until the end of March, but everything kept getting pushed back until all activities through the rest of the school year were canceled.
The result has been an experience unlike any for coaches, administrators, athletes and anyone involved with a team or in an athletic department.
Wilson acknowledged how different and challenging it has been to coach from home while making an interesting analogy to what he and his team are dealing with.
"It's like human nature, trying to make a long-distance relationship," Wilson said. "That's what we have right now. And we've only been dating since January. Yeah, it was going smooth and the honeymoon happened, and now we're gone on. And we miss our guys. We want our guys right now and we're not able to get that."
And while it is not known when the players and coaches will be permitted to meet in person at the Jack Doland Field House, there's a good chance that there will be a lot to implement in a brief time span, both from a physical standpoint with strength and conditioning, as well as a mental and scheme standpoint with understanding the playbook. As of right now, McNeese is scheduled to make the short drive east to play longtime rival Louisiana-Lafayette on Sept. 5.
In the meantime, Wilson said he's trying to do things as normal as possible in abnormal situations. For instance, he said he has a team meeting each Friday when he stands up in front of the players and gives a speech. The only difference right now, he said, is instead of doing it in the team meeting room of the field house, he's doing it at home while looking into his computer screen. Wilson said he and his staff meet for hours during the day to discuss whatever they need to.
As for the players, they have been — like the rest of the student body — finishing their academic semester online while working out individually however they can. Because the athletic weight room is closed, the typical workouts they normally do can't be replicated by most players. Despite that, Wilson said he feels confident that the players are handling their business in advance of returning to regular workouts.
"In year one, would you have liked to have a spring football season? Of course," Wilson said. "God knows we did, but we didn't. So we began to really emphasize the importance of being a smart football team, of being an intellectually sound football team, of being accountable to one another. All those things were important to us."
Wilson said the Cowboys have considered just about scenario, with the exception of playing the regular season in the spring of 2021. Not that he believes that's likely, but as he said, "Spring is beyond us," at this point. So all of the preparations are for having a fall camp.
There has not been an indication from the NCAA or SLC as to whether there will be an extended period of practice for teams to make up for not having spring practice or a certain amount of time for strength and conditioning workouts before practice takes place. Those are decisions that can be made if the state's stay-at-home order, which expires on May 15, is lifted.
No matter when the Cowboys do congregate for their first team meeting since COVID-19 shut everything down, Wilson said it will be an emotional moment.
"We're going to explode rejoicing when we see one another," Wilson said. "And get ready to take care of business."