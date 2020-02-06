Women's Basketball | McNeese v. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

A struggling McNeese State women's basketball team couldn't overcome a bad start to the second half along with turnovers and struggling to defend the paint, as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat the Cowgirls 73-59 on Wednesday night at the Health and Human Performance Complex.

The loss was McNeese's third in a row and 10th in 12 games. The Islanders (16-6, 10-2 SLC) won their seventh in a row.

"The difference in the game was turnovers," head coach Kacie Cryer said of her Cowgirls, who committed 23 turnovers. "It's an Achilles heel. We've got to protect the ball, we've got to find somebody that's going to do it, and do it with a lot of passion and pride."

The Cowgirls (5-16, 2-10) were still without the services of senior forward Bre'Ashlee Jones (ankle) and sophomore Callie Maddox (knee). But they did regain the services of Barbe High graduate Divine Tanks, who was suspended the last five games.

TAMU-CC controlled the first half because of a few factors. On the offensive end, the Islanders shot 7 of 13 from 3-point range in the first 20 minutes. They also did work on the offensive glass, pulling down eight first-half rebounds and outscoring McNeese 11-3 on second-half points.

McNeese wasn't bad on offense in the first half, when it had the ball. The Cowgirls shot 41.7 percent (10 of 24) from the field and 50 percent (5 of 10) from 3-point range. But they also committed 10 turnovers.

While the first half wasn't perfect for McNeese, the start of the second was outright abysmal. TAMU-CC scored the first 11 points of the third quarter to take a 21-point lead, its largest of the game to that point. By the time Damilola Balogun's jumper broke the Islanders' run, McNeese had committed seven turnovers and missed its first two shots of the third quarter. TAMU-CC cruised into the fourth quarter up 63-44.

McNeese started the fourth quarter with a 7-0 run — part of a larger 14-2 run — to cut TAMU-CC's lead to 63-51. But the Islanders did enough to end the game, and the hole that McNeese dug itself in the third quarter was too much to climb out of.

"I was pleased with our effort," Cryer said, "but we have to be smarter; we have to be more composed."

Senior Regan Bolton was one of three Cowgirls to score in double figures, leading the team with 14 points on 3 of 6 3-point shooting. Sky Jasper and Balogun had 13 and 10 points, respectively, for McNeese.

Up next for the Cowgirls is a trip north to take on Central Arkansas on Saturday afternoon in a game Cryer called, "almost must-win," for McNeese. With eight regular-season games remaining, the Cowgirls are running out of opportunities to get into the race for one of the eight Southland Conference Tournament spots.

"We've done it," Cryer said of rallying to make the SLC Tournament. "The kids know that. We've continued to talk about it. But we've got to go get it."

