The McNeese State women's basketball team on Wednesday announced a four-person signing class on the first day of the regular signing period for Division I basketball.
All four who signed are junior college transfers: forward Claralee Richard of Sulphur and guard Le'Shenae Stubblefield from LSU-Eunice, and two Mississippi players in Pearl River Community College guard Mychala Linzy and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College forward Whitney Johnson.
With four graduating seniors from the 2019-20 season gone — all of whom ranked in McNeese's top five scorers — there was a need to inject experience into the team. Guard Shaela Gardner is projected as the lone senior on McNeese's 2020-21 squad.
The Cowgirls were 5-24 last season, including 2-18 for last place in the Southland Conference, ending the season with an 11-game losing streak.
"We lose a really good class, a lot of impactful players," said Cowgirls head coach Kacie Cryer, who was granted a one-year contract extension on Tuesday despite four consecutive losing seasons and a 38-81 career record. "A big thing for us has been, we have to go get playmakers, we have to go get kids that can get it done and to help us rebound. And I think we've done that. It's about finding the right pieces that are going to help us with what we lose and where we're going."
Richard and Stubblefield were the second- and third-leading scorers, respectively, for LSU-E in a season that saw the Bengals finish 21-7 overall and 9-0 in Louisiana Community Colleges Athletic Conference play.
Richard averaged 13.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while leading the team in minutes per game (30.1), 3-pointers (52), 3-point percentage (35.6), and blocks (43). Richard is likely to compete for the one of the frontcourt spots vacated by Damilola Balogun and Bre'Ashlee Jones.
"I chose McNeese because it's home and I'll be surrounded by familiar faces," Richard said in McNeese's news release. "But also the arena won my heart too. I'm really excited to go to McNeese because it's a new experience and I get to see old friends but also make new ones."
Stubblefield averaged 12.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, but her defensive ability is what helped her stand out, as she averaged almost four steals per game last season, which by far led LSU-E.
At Pearl River CC, Linzy led the Wildcats in scoring with 13 points per game and was the team's best 3-point shooter, averaging 2.8 made 3s per game on 37.9 percent 3-point shooting. Johnson averaged 4.5 points and 4.4 rebounds per game in 24 games.
Because the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period through at least May 31 due to the COVID-19 outbreak, none of the four signees can physically visit the school until the dead period is lifted.