The name Lance Guidry has been taboo this week leading into McNeese State's football game against Southeastern Louisiana at 4 p.m. Saturday from Cowboy Stadium.
Guidry serves as the Lions' defensive coordinator after McNeese declined to renew his contract after the 2018 season. SLU also hired former Cowboys quarterback and coach Kerry Joseph to be the Lions' running backs coach and passing game coordinator.
McNeese has not allowed the media to question players this week about their relationship with Guidry. Likewise, SLU did not let Guidry talk to the media in advance of the game.
But questions about Guidry's defense were allowed.
Over the past couple of weeks, SLU's defense has experienced leaky moments, allowing an average of 30.5 points and 407 yards per game in their wins over Lamar and Northwestern State. But the ninth-ranked Lions (3-1, 2-0 Southland Conference) have also averaged 8.5 tackles per loss and 3.5 sacks in those two games.
Those numbers seem to be representative of SLU's defense as a whole. McNeese (2-3, 0-2) could take advantage of the Lions' pass defense, which is 118th in the Football Championship Subdivision, allowing 322.3 yards per game. The lone opponent they've kept under 300 yards passing was Ole Miss, the lone Football Bowl Subdivision team they've played.
Guidry's defenses are known for bringing pressure and leaving the cornerbacks on an island in one-on-one coverage. That boom-or-bust style can either get the defense a lot of disruption — SLU leads the nation in tackles for loss per game (10.5) and third in sacks per game (4) — or a lot of big play for the opposing offense.
Sometimes both in the same game.
In SLU's season-opening win over Jacksonville State, the Lions allowed 414 yards passing, but collected six quarterback sacks and two interceptions.
"Coach Guidry's got a great defense," McNeese quarterback Cody Orgeron said. "He's got a great defensive scheme as always. He's always got one of the top defenses in the country. But, you know, for me it's just trusting my preparation throughout this whole week. Spending a little more time in the film room, just getting a bead on him. Obviously it helps the past couple years being at practice and seeing a lot of those same looks."
Though Guidry's defense may not look exactly the same as the last few years, there will more than likely be enough that will look familiar.
While Orgeron will look to build on his career-high 280-yard passing performance in last week's 28-17 loss to Sam Houston State, he will do so against a Lions defense whose strengths align with McNeese's weaknesses. As SLU's defense is great at bring pressure and causing disruption in the backfield, McNeese struggles blocking pressure, allowing 6.8 tackles and 2.6 sacks per game. Almost half of the Cowboys' rushing attempts against SHSU (13 of 27) went for no gain or negative yards, three of those were sacks. SLU has been better by far at defending the run than the pass, allowing 116.3 yards per game on the ground.
That could put Orgeron and the McNeese offense in a position where, once again, the opposing defense is daring the Cowboys to throw to beat them. That strategy worked in McNeese's favor for a half against SHSU, and that was about it.
"They're going to present, for us offensively, give us some stuff we haven't seen yet," SLU head coach Frank Scelfo said of McNeese's offense. "But I feel good about us, they way we're playing, as far as adjusting to some of those things."
The Cowboys have not lost to the Lions in Cowboy Stadium since 2013, a span of two games.