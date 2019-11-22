The start of the McNeese State men's basketball regular season has been all gas, no brakes.
Since the Cowboys started their regular season Nov. 6 on the road against Western Michigan, they have played six games in a 13-day span, culminating with a 103-51 victory over Arlington Baptist, an Association of Christian College Athletics school.
After traveling about 8,800 miles for the first four road games, according to the McNeese Sports Information Department, combined with a packed schedule, head coach Heath Schroyer said the team hasn't had much time to rest and practice. It's mostly been play, travel, get in a walk-through and repeat.
But with three days off between Monday's win and Friday's game at Richmond (3-0) in McNeese's final game of the Roman Legends Classic, Schroyer was — along with getting the team more rest — able to practice and fix some of what has ailed the Cowboys, particularly against Division I competition.
The Cowboys are 2-4 — 0-4 against Division I schools.
One of the biggest areas of concern has been fouling. The Cowboys are tied for 330th in the nation with 108 fouls. Considering 18 of those fouls have come in the two wins — both against sub-Division I competition — that leaves a staggering 90 fouls committed in four games against Division I teams.
Schroyer reasons that some of the fouls can be attributed to how hard the team plays.
"I think sometimes we're aggressive, but we're not in the right place," Schroyer said. "Our positioning needs to get better. And then we really try to play up-tempo and we try to get after people defensively. So there's a learning curve there too, where we're not going to be soft on the ball, we're not going to be soft defensively. So there's a learning curve to be able to have the aggression that we want to play with."
McNeese will need to keep the fouls to a minimum against Richmond, a team that is 28th in the nation in with a 78.6 free-throw percentage. The Spiders have been prolific offensively, averaging 94.3 points per game (third in Division I). They also average 20 assists per game, tied for eighth in the country. Richmond is fourth in the country in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.94) and 3s made per game (12.4).
On the other side, the Spiders haven't been good defensively, giving up an average of 84 points per game, which ranks 338th nationally.
All five of Richmond's starters average double figures, and two of them — junior guards Jacob Gilyard (22.7 ppg) Nick Sherod (22 ppg) — average more than 20 points per game. Gilyard also leads the team with just over six assists per game. Junior forward Golden Grant averages 10.7 points and a team-leading nine rebounds per game.
As the Spiders' starting five are, they don't pack much punch off the bench. The backups average just over 10 percent of the team's scoring.
Richmond has won all three meetings, including a 58-50 decision on Nov. 26, 2005, in Richmond.