HOUSTON — It’s official, the WAC is back.
And the Southland Conference, it is taking a back seat.
What had been talked and rumored about for the better part of the last month came to life Thursday when four Texas schools bolted the Southland for the Western Athletic Conference.
The WAC, void of football since 2012, is planning to bring the sport back with a lot of help from new friends in Texas. Sam Houston State, Abilene Christian, Lamar and Stephen F. Austin made the official announcement in Houston at the NRG Center. Southern Utah will also be a new member of the league which plans to start Football Championship Subdivision play in 2022.
The WAC is eyeing a return to the Football Bowl Subdivision within a decade. Only New Mexico State is a league member that currently plays at that level. The Aggies are an independent in football in the FBS.
The remaining Southland teams voted 8-0 to end their affiliation with the four.
Central Arkansas is also expected to leave the conference as well, reportedly moving to the Atlantic Sun.
“Our timing was expedited,” WAC commissioner Jeff Hurd said.
Still, he sounded like the proud papa of a fresh litter as he made his announcement.
“This is the most significant and most meaningful announcement we have ever had,” said Hurd. “This is an historic announcement for the conference.
“This significantly strengthens the WAC brand. It also positions us for future growth.”
As for the Southland Conference, the news was far from shocking but still stings.
“Throughout 2020, some Southland Conference member institutions have actively considered opportunities elsewhere, and that will lead to league realignment in the coming year,” league commissioner Tom Burnett said in a statement. “We fully understand the value they bring to another association, and we wish them success and more of the accolades they realized during their long-standing membership here.”
The WAC, which used to be a fairly big name in college football, will now consist of six Texas schools, more than any other Division I conference in the nation. And this does take some thunder out of the Southland, especially the loss of Sam Houston State, which has won 99 games over the past decade, second most in FCS.
“This will really be a big boost to our football brand,” said Hurd.
It is expected the SLC will be looking to add some football-playing schools in the future. Right now the league is left with just six football schools of the eight, with four of them in Louisiana. Six is the minimum number of schools a football conference can have to get an automatic berth in the FCS playoffs.
“We have to bring in schools that play football,” said McNeese President Dr. Daryl Burckel. “But we have to bring in the right institutions that will allow our league to grow and want to be a part of our building.”
He stated that McNeese is committed and happy with the Southland at the moment, a sentiment that was backed up by his athletic director, Heath Schroyer.
“We’re excited to be a part of the future of the Southland Conference. This league is more united now than it’s ever been. This is a great opportunity to build on what we have in this conference, both academically and athletically, and to rebrand and recreate ourselves,” Schroyer said in a statement.
“There’s no doubt the brightest days of our conference, McNeese State University, and the schools in this league are ahead of us.”
According to sources, the Southland recently reached out to West Florida, a up-and-coming Division II program, about the possibility of moving up into the league. However, the school did not want to move up at this time, but the door might be left open for future considerations.
The Southland would prefer to go after other Division I institutions rather than have too many schools moving up a level to join them. That is why Schroyer and others have talked about rebranding and maybe even renaming the league itself.
To that end, the Southland recently teamed with Eastman & Beaudine, Inc., an executive search and athletics consulting services, to assist the league’s presidential Board of Directors in its plan to strategically and aggressively review the future alignment of the association, including formulating a process to examine new regional membership possibilities.
“With a primary focus on our student-athletes and continuing to meet championship expectations, there has been an extraordinary show of unity among our campus leaders, and a recognition that change is good,” the statement read. “A reimagined Southland configuration with new regional partner universities is exciting, and our membership is confidently working toward an outstanding outcome.”
Southland officials hope some day soon it will be them making a big expansion announcement rather than having to see over a third of their teams depart.
One thing is for sure, when they play SLC teams won’t have as many eyes from Texas upon them. And for now that’s not a good thing.