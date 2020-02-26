Four teams, four losing streaks

When Sha'markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown decided to commit to play for Heath Schroyer and the McNeese State men's basketball team, the Health and Human Performance Complex was nothing but dirt and steel beams.
Schroyer had to sneak through construction entrances to get inside.
Still, Kennedy and Brown believed in the vision that Schroyer laid out for them and the program. Tonight, the duo will play their final home game when the Cowboys (12-15, 7-9 Southland Conference) host Southeastern Louisiana (6-21, 3-13) with both teams trying to end long losing streaks. The Cowboys have lost a season-long six and the Lions seven.
At Schroyer's weekly press conference on Monday, he spoke about what the two seniors mean to him and the program.
"Try not to get emotional when I think about those two," Schroyer said. "They chose to come here when this arena was dirt and concrete. It was just a vision and a dream. They both chose to come here and play here and help build this program, resurrect it. I think that we've obviously come a long way in two years, and those guys are a huge, huge part of it."
McNeese will need the duo, and others, to play well if it wants to break its losing streak.
The Lions' most recent setback came at home to Abilene Christian 75-69.
When McNeese went to Hammond on Jan. 22, it handily beat SLU 77-61 thanks to a combined 59 points from the trio of Kennedy, A.J. Lawson and Dru Kuxhausen.
Lately it's been a struggle for the threesome to all get going in the same game. Lawson has been hampered by an ankle injury he suffered in a Feb. 8 loss to Central Arkansas, while Kuxhausen has been affected by constant defensive attention because he is one of the top 3-point shooters in the nation.
A victory will move the Cowboys one game closer to clinching a berth in next month's SLC Tournament, in Katy, Texas. McNeese is in eighth place, a game ahead of Texas A&M-Corpus Chrisi and Incarnate Word.
If the Cowboys win out or equal or better the records of TAMU-CC and UIW over the last four games, they will be in the tournament. A win will also pull the Cowboys within a game of UCA, which is idle tonight.
Lamar and UIW meet tonight, and if UIW beats Lamar and McNeese wins, the Cowboys will be a half-game behind Lamar in the SLC standings.
A win will give McNeese its first season sweep over SLU since the 2014-15 season, when the Cowboys beat the Lions three times, twice in the regular season and once in the SLC Tournament.