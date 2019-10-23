SATURDAY

Life along the McNeese State offensive line isn't for the weak-willed.

The Cowboys have used six different starting lineups with their five offensive linemen. According to McNeese's statistics, nine linemen have been used. Because of injuries, at one point in the season the Cowboys got down to their third-string center in a game.

Only senior Grant Burguillos and junior Caleb Gary — left and right guards, respectively — have started every game.

Despite the lack of continuity along the line, McNeese says the unit has improved. And if the offensive line improves, the whole offense improves as a result.

In the first five games, the offense averaged 18.4 points and 329.2 yards per game. In their last three games, the Cowboys have put up 37 points and 493 yards per game.

Sophomore center Cutter Leftwich, who has started the last two games after Calvin Barkat started the first six of the season, acknowledged how it feels to have the offense performing well.

"It felt good to get one of those under our belt," Leftwich said of the offense's performance against Houston Baptist, a 42-27 Cowboys win, which was a season-high in points and total offense. "We've been really striving to get one of those. Coach (Matt) Mattox does a really good job of coaching us and leading us. And we just try to play for everyone, all five of us. Play as hard as we can for each other."

Leftwich, in particular, has dealt with tough injuries. He had to be eased back into fall camp because he was recovering from shoulder injuries. He still has to deal with shoulder issues — he wears braces on both shoulders — but he credits the McNeese athletic trainers for helping him rehab and getting him ready to play in games.

Another reason the offensive line looks improved is that they're simply more accustomed to the offense. Learning a new scheme can take time, but the conditioning that comes with head coach Sterlin Gilbert's up-tempo, hurry-up offense is another thing that can take awhile to get used to.

Last season's offense had a little more conventional tempo, so such a high level of running can be a shock to anyone's system, much less offensive linemen who weigh 280 pounds or more.

But the conditioning pays off in times like the fourth quarter of the HBU game, when McNeese was able to keep the ball on offense for 11:03 of the game's final 15 minutes. And the Cowboys were able to do what offensive linemen love to do: run the football and wear a defense out.

"They were pretty gassed," Leftwich said of the Huskies' defense in the fourth quarter. "I mean, we were tired, but we still were able to run the ball. That's a great feeling, being able to run the ball whenever you need to, ice the game. That's one of the best feelings, and getting out of there with a (win)."

One player who recognizes the big group of five and the work they've done is junior quarterback Cody Orgeron. The Mandeville native has played the best football of his college career the past few weeks, and after the HBU game, he made sure to credit the group of players who usually only gets noticed when something goes wrong.

"Kudos to our (offensive) line," Orgeron said. "Just dominating the line of scrimmage all night. Big congrats to our offensive line for (the fourth quarter time of possession)."

The next step for the Cowboys is to maintain the level of offensive consistency that they've attained the last few weeks. A Saturday road trip to play Stephen F. Austin will test McNeese in the search for its first road win of the season.