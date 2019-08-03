One down, 24 to go.
On Friday morning, the McNeese State football team took the first step toward the regular season when they opened fall training camp with their first practice session that lasted about 2 hours under the blue Lake Charles skies on the A.I. Ratcliff Practice Fields.
There were the typical first -day struggles as players adjusted to playing with a helmet on. Offensive linemen were hunched over, trying to catch their breath late in practice. But for the most part, first-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert said he was pleased with what he saw.
“We set an expectation and a standard coming out of the spring and it continued through the summer,” Gilbert said. “I like where we started. You’ve got to have a starting point and we have one today. I thought our energy was up there; I thought our effort was up there.”
For most player it was not the first time experiencing one of Gilbert’s practices since they dealt with them in the spring. But for the true freshmen and summer transfers, it was a different story. It was also the first practice for senior offensive lineman Grant Burguillos, who did not participate in spring practice due to an injured back.
Burguillos started every game last season and has started 22-consecutive games dating to the 2017 season. He is one of the most experienced offensive linemen on the team and will be counted on to lead a unit that struggled last season, in part because of injuries.
But, for his first day back, Burguillos seemed pleased.
“I feel great,” Burguillos said. “It’s wonderful just to be able to (play). A lot of guys don’t make it back to the field after a real bad injury. Grateful that I’m back on the field, just happy to be here. I’m ready to get after it.”
The offensive line struggled in both the run game (the Cowboys’ 3 yards per carry was the second worst in the Southland Conference) and in pass protection (35 sacks allowed, tied for third most in the SLC).
There is plenty of room for improvement for the line and first-year offensive coordinator/offensive line coach Matt Mattox, who followed Gilbert to McNeese from South Florida. Tight ends coach Derek Shay also works with the linemen, sometimes taking the tackles while Mattox works with the centers and guards.
A positive for Mattox is that he will at least have plenty of options to choose from in August to find a starting five for the Aug. 31 season opener against Southern University. There are 19 offensive linemen on the roster, 10 of whom played in at least one game last season and seven who started at least one game in 2018.
Because some of the linemen played — in some cases earlier than they planned — they gained experience that could be crucial for this season. What was a trial by fire last season could turn into a benefit this season.
“It’s going to be really (good) keeping people fresh in the season because you’re not going to have to share so many reps at practice,” Burguillos said. “Last year we were kind of a revolving door on (offensive) line. I think it’s going to be able to keep us, have a solid five with one or two guys that come in for relievers. It’s going to be really good.”
Gilbert said he was happy to have Burguillos back. Although he said he’d have to evaluate Burguillos — as well as the entire team’s practice — afterward during film because of the fast pace of practice, Gilbert said he liked what he saw from Burguillos.
“It was good to have him out here, his presence,” Gilbert said. “Just his experience with bringing that and that he played last year and has that underneath his belt. Just excited to see what his progression was, go back and watch the tape and see how he was today.”
The Cowboys will practice from 9-11:30 a.m. today.