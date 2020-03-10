When the McNeese baseball team hosts rival UL-Lafayette on Tuesday night at Joe Miller Ballpark, Cowboy head coach Justin Hill admits that the pregame coaches meeting at home plate with the umpires could be emotional, and he may not know how to handle it.
That's because, for the first time since the 1986 college baseball season, Tony Robichaux won't be in either dugout as head coach when the Cowboys and Ragin' Cajuns play a game. Robichaux died on July 3, 2019, after suffering a heart attack on June 23. When taking into account his playing and assistant coaching days between McNeese and UL-Lafayette, this is the first season since 1979 that Robichaux won't be apart of a game between the two teams in some capacity.
"I think the hardest part for me personally is going to be just to get to that first pitch and for it to become a regular game," Hill said in his weekly press conference on Monday morning. "(Robichaux's absence) hasn't hit me, on what that plate meeting is going to be like."
Hill shared how Robichaux approached those pregame plate meetings, saying that while most coaches try to be kind to the umpires in an effort to possibly get some calls in their team's favor, Robichaux would look at the umpire crew and sternly say, "Work hard," before heading back to his dugout.
McNeese announced Monday evening that the Cowboys' bullpen will be named in honor of Robichaux, ‘The Tony Robichaux Bullpen'.
Tuesday night's game won't have much meaning to either team other than bragging rights since it's a non-conference game. But the Cowboys will look to win their second-consecutive game and create some more positive momentum heading into the start of Southland Conference play this weekend at Lamar.
Despite a 7-9 record, the Ragin' Cajuns have played well lately, winning two out of three games last weekend at the Diamond Invitational in Pensacola, Florida. UL-Lafayette has won its last two games, most recently beating Troy 8-4 on Sunday. Before that, the Cajuns defeated Michigan State 6-3 on Saturday.
So far this season, UL-Lafayette has really struggled at the plate, batting only .207 as a team with only one player — senior outfielder Brennan Breaux — hitting above .300 at .310. But in winning five out of their last six games, the Cajuns have scored six or more runs in four of the six games.
From a pitching perspective, Hill said he hasn't determined his starting pitcher for Tuesday night's game. With conference play set to begin this weekend, he wants to make sure that his dependable arms are ready to go later on this week.
McNeese won the most recent game between the two teams, a 6-3 victory on April 10, 2019. That win broke a five-game losing streak for the Cowboys in the series. But McNeese is looking to beat UL-Lafayette at home for the first time since March 2, 2016 when the Cowboys won 7-2.