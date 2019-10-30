With three games in the last four weeks of the regular season, the McNeese State Cowboys know that there is no margin for error if they hope to make the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
Winning out may not guarantee the Cowboys a postseason berth, but losing any of the last three games just about assures that they won't make it.
So there was no reason to think that the Cowboys are going to take Northwestern State, this weekend's opponent, lightly. But, just in case, the Demons have made sure to add other bullet points to drive home just how tough Saturday afternoon's game could be.
Last week, last-place NSU (1-7, 1-4 Southland Conference) earned its first win of the season, defeating then-first-place Incarnate Word 44-41. The Demons had been trending in the right direction leading up to beating UIW, as they decreased their margin of loss in the four games leading up to the win.
The week prior to beating UIW, NSU had current conference leader Central Arkansas on the ropes, choosing to go for the 2-point conversion and the win instead of overtime late in the fourth quarter. The 2-point try failed and UCA hung on to win 31-30.
But those results, combined with NSU beating McNeese last season to stop a 13-game Cowboys series winning streak, means that the Demons won't have to wonder if they have McNeese's attention this week.
"Being in the position that we're in right now, we need to win every game," McNeese senior defensive end Chris Livings said. "So that complacent mind-set, we try not to let that live here."
Although the series winning streak was snapped last season, McNeese has not lost to NSU at Cowboy Stadium since Oct. 8, 1988, a span of 14 games.
On top of everything else, it will be senior day for McNeese, so those players playing in their last regular-season game at Cowboy Stadium will not want to go out on a losing note to a team they will be favored to beat.
"I don't look at their record, no matter what," senior offense lineman Tre Newton said. "But definitely with that (NSU win over UIW), that was a hell of a game they played. We just have to keep on going."
With the memory of last season's loss to NSU and the Demons wildly celebrating after the last play of the game vividly in their minds, McNeese (5-4, 3-3) will look to extend its winning streak to three games, take another step closer to making the playoffs, and sending the seniors out with one last Cowboy Stadium win.