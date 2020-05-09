The release of "The Last Dance" — a 10-part docuseries about basketball great Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls that aired over five weeks on ESPN — has seen more attention paid to Jordan than has been in awhile.
But a McNeese State-related side effect has been the spotlight put on former Cowboys great and basketball Hall of Famer Joe Dumars, whom Jordan has called the toughest defender he had to face in his career. While few defenders ever outright shut down Jordan, Jordan admits Dumars did a good job of frustrating him.
Dumars was a guest on ESPN's "The Right Time with Bomani Jones" podcast on Thursday, and spoke about a range of topics related to his Detroit Pistons teams of the 1980s and their battles with Jordan's Bulls.
Among the questions Dumars answered was how he was able to slow down and frustrate Jordan, despite Dumars giving up 3 inches of height (he's 6-foot-3, while Jordan is 6-6).
"It didn't matter if you were (6-6 or 6-3)," Dumars said of defending Jordan. "When he elevates, there's nobody else that's going to elevate with him. So I tried to do all of my work early, on the floor before he elevated. Just make it as tough as possible, make it uncomfortable for him to get into a rhythm, to get where wanted to get. Once he elevated, whether it's (6-6 or 6-3), it didn't matter. My man was going to do his thing."
From being born in Shreveport to graduating high school at Natchitoches Central and playing his college basketball at McNeese, Dumars is a Louisiana native and proud of it. Although he never specifically mentioned McNeese during his appearance on the podcast, he did reference his home state multiple times.
But Dumars did speak about his McNeese experience in a January video that is on the school's YouTube page. He spoke at McNeese State's December 2019 commencement as well.
"I wanted to go somewhere where I felt like they wanted me more than anyone else," Dumars said. "I found that at McNeese. I found people that wanted to help me fulfill my dreams."
While at McNeese, Dumars earned all-Southland Conference honors all four years he played, one of three men's basketball players in conference history to accomplish the feat. He earned SLC Player of the Year and All-America for the 1984-85 season, when he averaged 25.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 3.9 assists and 2.1 steals per game.
Dumars is a special adviser to the general manager for the Sacramento Kings and, as of February, was listed as a board member of the European sports performance company Orreco. Jones asked Dumars if, 35-40 years ago, he would have imagined being in this situation.
"I would have said no," he said. "I'm probably going to end up living in Houston, eating at Pappadeaux."