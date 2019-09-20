The Southland Conference boasts four teams in the top 27 of the Football Championship Subdivision in total offense and six in the top 50 for scoring offense.
So what does that mean for the McNeese State and other conference defenses?
Bring your best game every week or else your next opponent could easily make you look bad.
As the Cowboys (2-1) start SLC play, Saturday's trip to Abilene, Texas, is formidable enough. But waiting for them once they get off the bus is an Abilene Christian (1-2, 0-1 SLC) offense that ranks second in the Football Championship Subdivision in total offense (534.7 yards per game), ninth in rushing offense (243 ypg), 18th in passing offense (291 ypg), and 10th in scoring offense (42.3 points per game).
Wildcats running back Tracy James has seven touchdowns, six of which have come on the ground. Those six rushing touchdowns are tied for the most in the FCS. Quarterback Luke Anthony is 15th in the country — but third in his own conference — in passing yards per game (285).
"They run a lot of formations with some tricky pass concepts," Cowboys junior cornerback Darion Dunn said of ACU's offense. "I really like their run game; they do really good getting on their blocks and the backs are really explosive."
James and fellow running backs Billy McCrary and Tyrese Davis have combined to form arguably the top trio in the SLC. Additionally, backup quarterback Sema'j Davis can come in and add a running threat.
ACU head coach Adam Dorrel took notice of McNeese's defensive ends Cody Roscoe and Chris Livings.
"Defensively they have two gifted ends who can play the run or pass," Dorrel said. "They're hard-nosed and tackle well."
James said it will be a hard-fought game.
"It's going to be another close game," James said. "But our mentality is going to be different. We're going to run the ball as a more balanced offensive attack. We plan to compete, fight and get off our home field with the win."
When the Wildcats go to their passing game, look for wide receiver Josh Fink to be an explosive playmaker. The senior leads the SLC in yards per catch (23.9) and leads ACU with two touchdown catches. McNeese has given up its fair share of long touchdown passes, so it will have to keep a close eye on Fink.
The Cowboys improved defensively against Alcorn State, allowing a season-low 318 yards to the Braves. Just as it did against Southern University, McNeese allowed Alcorn to score touchdowns on its final two possessions to cut the Cowboys' double-digit lead to a single-possession game.
Roscoe emphasized the need for McNeese's defense to finish games stronger.
"Touchdowns happen in the game of football, but it is part of the bad, in my opinion," he said. "I feel like, in that situation, we've got to be able to strain and hold on to what we've we got. We had the momentum, we had the lead, and we've got to be able to find a way to strain and come out with what we wanted. We wanted a goose egg (shutout). When things get tough, we've got to be able to fight through it and strain."