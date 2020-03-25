After weeks of speculation, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe released a joint statement on Tuesday confirming that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will be postponed due to worldwide COVID-19 pandemic, with the Games "rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021."
While there is a global effect on thousands of athletes who had hoped to compete in the XXXII Olympiad this summer, as well as people who planned to travel to watch and cover the games as fans and media, there has been a local ripple effect with regard to McNeese State athletes.
Former Cowgirls softball great Erika Piancastelli plays for the Italian national softball team, which qualified for the Olympics by winning the World Baseball Softball Confederation Europe/Africa Olympic Qualifier in July 2019. While she was guaranteed a spot in the Olympics, McNeese track and field athlete Grace McKenzie, among others, had hoped to earn spots on their national Olympic teams (McKenzie is from the Republic of Ireland, while javelin throwers Donovan Banks and Morgan Woods hoped to earn spots on the USA national team by competing in their respective Olympic trials.
Now it is all on hold for another year.
"It's very frustrating," Piancastelli wrote in an email to the American Press. "You know, you've been dreaming of this moment since you were a little girl, and to have it so close to you, where you can almost reach it and feel the emotions and then have it moved to a later date is hard. But I always try to find the positive in every situation. So I think well, OK, now we get more time to train, more time to prepare ourselves mentally (and) physically."
The news of the Olympics' postponement added to Piancastelli's predicament: she lives in Italy because she was getting prepared for the Olympics. But because of the coronavirus pandemic, people residing in Italy are under a national quarantine and can't leave their residences except for necessity, work and health emergencies.
While Piancastelli is able to workout in her home doing circuit training, bodyweight exercises, jump rope and even running up and down the stairs of her apartment complex, she says it's just not the same.
"I love the outdoors and the fresh air, so I think that's the hardest thing," Piancastelli said of Italy's national lockdown. "Italy is very quiet right now. It actually is kind of scary to see, just because we're used to noise all the time. Especially since I live downtown, there's usually always people out, socializing, going out to eat, shopping. So it's really weird seeing it so empty and quiet."
For Piancastelli, the question is more about when, not if she will play in the Olympics.
For athletes like McKenzie, Banks and Woods, however, it's not as straightforward. They need to go to Olympic trials and earn a spot on their national teams.
In McKenzie's case, there's a good chance that she could have gone to the Olympics this season if she continued her outdoor track and field form from last year leading into her indoor form this season. In 2019, McKenzie posted the second-highest heptathlon score by an Irish woman for the year (5,609 points). She also ran the third- and fifth-best Irish times in the 400 meters and 100-meter hurdles in 2019.
Add that to her form to start 2020, when she ran the indoor season unattached because she exhausted her NCAA indoor track and field eligibility, and an Olympic spot seemed in the making if she could stay healthy.
McKenzie had surgery in May of 2019 and she missed the Southland Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championships. But she has since recovered and performed well during the 2020 indoor season, putting up an Ireland-best 4,189 points in the pentathlon. Her best long jump of 2020, 6.03 meters, is second by .02 to the leader, Saragh Buggy.
McKenzie said she was excited to start what was supposed to be her final collegiate outdoor season and felt like a number of her personal records would be broken. But COVID-19 threw all of those plans into disarray.
"It was almost surreal, the whole thing that's happening," McKenzie said. "You couldn't really process it because it was also happening so quickly. I kind of laughed off the cancellation of (McNeese's opening outdoor meet, scheduled to take place on March 14). I was like it's just one meet. The conference will get together and process it … It's just really sad, especially because I had seniors next to me, like this is the one. I know everyone says, "This is the year," but we were really ready to hit it hard this year."
For Piancastelli and McKenzie, this situation has had its similarities and differences. For example, Piancastelli is not in the United States but most of her family is with her in Italy. Meanwhile, McKenzie is away from home and her family is still across the Atlantic Ocean in Ireland. Both acknowledge that the situation is tough — Piancastelli away from her friends in the U.S. and McKenzie away from family — but they are both making the best of a unique situation.
"We're good in a crisis," McKenzie said of her family. "We have our ups and downs and we kind of try and laugh it off at the end of the day, but we still take it quite seriously."
"I am very blessed to be with my family right now," Piancastelli said. "My whole family, except for my sister (Nicole) who is still studying in Oregon, are in Italy. It has been hard being away from my friends (and) my teammates because it's just not something I'm used to. But I know that as soon as this passes, we will be even more grateful for our friends, our families, and for this beautiful sport we miss so much."