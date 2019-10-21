The last week has arguably given the McNeese soccer team the most adversity its had to deal with all season.
Since going up 2-0 against Sam Houston State last Sunday, the Cowgirls have been outscored 8-0 and have lost their last three matches. This Sunday, McNeese played visiting Abilene Christian to a stalemate for most of the first half, but a penalty right on the brink of halftime gave the Wildcats a lead and ACU added two more in the second half, defeating McNeese 3-0 on the Cowgirls' Senior Day.
Had McNeese (9-6, 5-3 SLC) won any of its prior three matches, it would have already clinched a berth in the Southland Conference Tournament. But despite Sunday's loss, the Cowgirls still clinched a berth after results around the conference went in their favor.
McNeese head coach Drew Fitzgerald was disappointed in the match's outcome, but not his team's effort. He also acknowledged that his team is dealing with injuries and hopes to have some of them healed up going forward.
"I think we're playing with a lot of injuries," Fitzgerald said. "I thought we fought pretty hard. I thought (ACU) were clearly the better team on the day, but I was pretty okay with our energy and fight. We're down I don't know how many starters at this point. I think we played hard, that's what I was happy about. People did what we asked them, so I'm not too upset about it."
The first half was very back-and-forth, with the teams exchanging possession and firing off some non-threatening shots. But with 17 seconds remaining in the first half, ACU put a ball in the box and McNeese got called for a handball. ACU's Christina Arteaga buried the penalty kick past McNeese backup goalkeeper Gabrielle Christy, who came in the game for starter Emma Roccaforte midway through the first half because got banged up in a collision.
In the second half, McNeese just couldn't get much going offensively, while ACU took its chances and made the Cowgirls pay. In the 52nd minute, Caylen Wright scored to give the Wildcats a 2-0 lead. Just over 25 minutes later, Natalie Jones found the back of the net to up McNeese's deficit to 3-0.
Despite the loss, McNeese made time after the match to honor its four seniors: defenders Alexis Rodriguez, Rebecca Adcock, and Juna Suppan, and midfielder Rachel Palet. They are apart of the winningest senior class in program history, as well as being the seniors that were freshmen when Fitzgerald was named head coach.
"It's something special," Palet said of this senior class. "We stuck together. Juna came in our junior year (from junior college). But we've all had our own leadership roles and our team really looks up to us and respects us. It's very different than how it was in the past, we've changed the culture into something that is more positive and something we'd like to build off of."
The Cowgirls' final three regular season games will be on the road against HBU, Texas A&M-Corpus Christ, and Lamar.