Cowgirls stay on road, visit Ragin’ Cajuns

The good news for the McNeese State women’s basketball team is that they’ve gotten arguably the hardest — certainly the most high-profile — team on its schedule out of the way.
While the Cowgirls (1-2) struggled en route to a 101-58 loss to host Arkansas on Monday, they won’t be coming back to Louisiana for an easy next game. The Cowgirls will make the short trip east to play longtime in-state rival Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. today in the Cajundome.
Callie Maddox was the lone Cowgirl to reach double-digit points against Arkansas with 15 on 7-of-14 shooting. In both of McNeese’s losses this season, the Cowgirls have had one player in double-figure scoring.
Maddox (12.7 ppg) leads the Cowgirls in scoring, followed by Divine Tanks (11.3 ppg) and Regan Bolton (10.7 ppg).
ULL is coming off a 77-73 loss at Sam Houston State. Like McNeese, the Cajuns’ lone win since the start of the regular season came against sub-Division I competition. The Ragin’ Cajuns beat NAIA Loyola-New Orleans 67-51 on Nov. 7.
Three Ragin’ Cajuns — Ty’Reona Doucet (13.5 ppg), junior guard Skyler Goodwin (11 ppg) and Barbe High graduate Brandi Williams (10 ppg) — average double-figure scoring. Doucet leads the Cajuns in rebounds (8.5 per game).
The Cajuns lead the series 29-16 and have won the last four meetings, including last year’s 70-59 victory in Lake Charles.
ULL head coach Garry Brodhead, a former McNeese assistant coach, coached Cowgirls head coach Kacie Cryer at Teurlings Catholic High in Lafayette. Both served on former head coach Brooks Donald Williams’ staff at McNeese.