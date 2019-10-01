Cowgirls see reasons for optimism

A new season brings a renewed sense of optimism for the McNeese women's basketball team, who started practice on Sept. 24 and have already gone through a few workouts ahead of their season-opener on Tuesday, Nov. 5 when the Cowgirls travel to Dallas, Texas to take on SMU.
Last season, McNeese lost its first eight regular season games en route to a 7-22 overall record. But the Cowgirls hope that another year of experience with along with nine returning players — four of which were regular starters last season — along with what they deemed as a solid offseason will result in an improved record and a trip to the Southland Conference Tournament.
"It's been exciting," said McNeese assistant coach Patrece Carter, who is leading the Cowgirls in the interim while head coach Kacie Cryer temporarily left the team to be with her father Charlie Cryer as he got a liver transplant. "We grind all summer, we grind all preseason. So to be able to get in the gym and work on some offense and defensive things is always exciting. And the girls have just exceeded our expectations."
An advantage that Carter says this season's team has over last year's is that, because there are so many returning players, there aren't as many things that need to be taught as far as drills and how to practice are concerned. Now, the more experienced players can help teach the new players (five total — three freshmen and two junior college transfers). That has helped practices run much better and more fluidly compared to last season.
Senior shooting guard Regan Bolton definitely sees a different energy in this season's team and believes it will definitely lead to improved play this season.
"Practice is definitely going by faster," Bolton said. "And everybody is getting in the hang of everything. I mean, the freshmen, we have to teach them a few things, but they catch on real fast, so it's easier to go through practices."
With the energy and conditioning of this season's team, Carter said the team will ideally run more offensively and they also plan on utilizing more full-court pressing on defense. That's another way that experience should hopefully pay dividends, since the team pretty much knows what they did last season. Now, they want to build on what they had and become a more versatile team.
Two of the big issues that plagued McNeese last season were point guard play and lack of three-point shooting beyond Bolton, whose 36.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc was just under 40 percent better than the next best three-point shooter (Callie Maddox at 32.2 percent). Who will start at point guard remains a question; some returning candidates are sophomores Rayah Haynes and Jahquell Robinson, while newcomer vying for the position are Jordyn Cross, a Pitkin-native who transferred to McNeese from LSU-Eunice, as well as Kyla Hamilton and Lizzy Ratcliff.
While the regular season is still a month away, Bolton knows what she feels like is the biggest thing the team needs to work on before they play another team.
"Probably communication on the offensive and defensive end," Bolton said. "We need our point guards to step up a little bit and talk a little bit louder and run the offense. On defense, for sure to communicate and know which plays we're doing on offense and defense."
Although Cryer has been away from the team for a few days, she has been in contact with her assistant coaches and players. She is expected to be back with the team later on this week.