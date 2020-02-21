Going into the weekend, the McNeese State softball team is sitting at a table with some elite company.
The Cowgirls are 10-2 after home wins over South Alabama and Louisiana-Monroe on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively. Going into today, McNeese is one of seven teams that have amassed double-digit wins. The rest are all Power Five schools that are among the best college softball programs in the country (Florida, Stanford, Texas, UCLA, Arizona State and Washington).
Five of those programs are ranked in the top 15 of this week's USA Today/National Fastpitch Coaches Association Coaches poll, and the other one (Stanford) is receiving votes.
As a program that is not quite as well known as the others, McNeese will have to keep winning if it wants to get national recognition. However, the Cowgirls have beaten a Power Five opponent (Texas A&M) , as well as North Texas, a squad that received one vote in the coaches poll this week. McNeese needs one win to get one-third of the way to last season's win total when the Cowgirls went 33-32.
But all of these facts and figures won't mean much to the Cowgirls when they take this field this weekend. McNeese is traveling to play in the Mardi Gras Mambo in Youngsville.
The Cowgirls will play Middle Tennessee (5-7), Detroit Mercy (0-8) and Jacksonville State (3-5).
McNeese boast one of the nation's best pitching staffs with a 0.72 earned run average, which ranks second in the country behind LSU (0.69), but the Tigers have also pitched 17 fewer innings than McNeese.
McNeese pitchers have allowed 14 runs, eight of which have been earned, in 78 innings.
The Cowgirls, with Rosepine native Haylee Brinlee helping lead the way, have been solid at the plate. In Wednesday's 3-1 win over ULM, her solo home run broke a 1-1 tie and that turned out to be the winning run. Brinlee is batting .333 with two home runs and eight RBIs.
When the Cowgirls face Middle Tennessee tonight, it will be a meeting of somewhat familiar foes. McNeese beat MTSU 7-3 on May 16 last year in the first game of the National Invitational Softball Championship Nacogdoches (Texas) Regional.
MTSU has lost its last three games and is 0-3 all-time against McNeese.
Detroit Mercy allowed the opposition to score double-digit runs in all but one game.