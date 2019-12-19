On Wednesday night, the McNeese women's basketball team had to save its best for last.
After struggling for most of the game against a tough LSU-Shreveport opponent, the Cowgirls dominated the final five minutes of the game to defeat the Lady Pilots 81-77 at the H&HP Complex in McNeese's non-conference finale.
"Just really proud of the kids there," McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer said. "We found a way to win. First of all, we're going to credit LSUS for playing a great game. They really put some pressure on us."
The Cowgirls were without the services of forward Callie Maddox, who suffered a knee injury in the days leading up to Wednesday's game and will be out for the next two months.
McNeese could have used some of Maddox's offensive production to start the game, as the Cowgirls struggled shooting early on, missing their first 10 shots. McNeese's first bucket came with 3:38 left in the first quarter on a Regan Bolton three-pointer.
Despite the tough start, the Cowgirls stayed in the game because they forced LSUS to commit nine first quarter turnovers and scored 10 points off of them. McNeese trailed by as many as seven points in the first quarter, but they finished the period on a 15-6 run and led 18-16 going into the second quarter thanks to a Bolton buzzer-beating three.
This was not a typical game for a Division I team versus a sub-Division I team. Even after McNeese (3-6) took LSUS's best punch and delivered its own blow, the Lady Pilots continued fighting throughout the game.
The second quarter was a back-and-forth affair that had six ties and two lead changes. Freshman point guard Kyla Hamilton had one of her best quarters as a Cowgirl, scoring nine points of her 11 as well as grabbing five rebounds in the second quarter to help pace McNeese. At one point, the Cowgirls were able to take as much as a five-point lead in the second quarter, but the Lady Pilots fought back and tied the game at 34 going to halftime.
The third quarter was more back-and-forth play between the two teams (there were four more lead changes and five more ties), with neither team able to build a lead larger than three points in the period. A Kiara Collins basket gave LSUS a 53-50 lead heading into the final period of play.
LSUS dominated the start of the fourth quarter, extending its lead to 61-54 with 6:57 remaining in the game. Every time McNeese tried to get back into the game, the Lady Pilots hit a jumper to extend their lead again.
But after Sabrina Banks' bucket gave LSUS a 65-59 lead, everything changed and McNeese hit a switch to reach a level they hadn't reached all game.
"Every time we tried to go on a run, they went on another run by hitting some big shots," Cryer said. "But the kids at the end, the last five minutes of the game, they really bought in to what we wanted to do right there on defense. We were able to force them to force up some contested shots."
Down five, the Cowgirls went on an 11-0 run to take a lead — with the help of two Bolton three-pointers — that they would not give up for the rest of the game.
"We just have to tell each other to stay calm, keep playing the game," Bolton said of the team's comeback. "We hit big shots when it mattered."
Bolton led the team with 23 points on 5-of-12 three-point shooting, one of four Cowgirls in double-figures scoring. Hamilton had a season-high 11 points and six rebounds.
Up next for McNeese is its Southland Conference opener on the road against Stephen F. Austin on Saturday at 2 p.m.