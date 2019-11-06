Cowgirls miss chances against SMU

DALLAS — When looking back at what went wrong for the McNeese State women's basketball team in Southern Methodist's 81-60 win Tuesday at Moody Coliseum, the regular-season opener for both teams, Cowgirls' head coach Kacie Cryer found way more that her team did that was self-inflicted than anything special the Mustangs cooked up.
Cryer said she and her players counted the easy points the Cowgirls, "left in the locker room," which included 16 missed free throws (13 of 29) and 11 missed layups. McNeese also turned the ball over 23 times, including 14 live-ball turnovers.
Additionally, Cryer admitted that the Cowgirls looked more nervous than she thought they would.
"It's the first game, you have a lot of jitters early," Cryer said. "And you could see that early. But obviously, a big key today was our free throws. I mean, when we gave ourselves chances to get in the game and keep it close, we didn't convert free throws.
"And then they would come down, and we had too many live-ball turnovers that they converted. They really hurt us in transition today. We didn't do a good job of getting back. Just uncharacteristic things."
The game couldn't have started out much worse for the Cowgirls as SMU opened with a 9-0 run before a Bre'Ashlee Jones layup got McNeese on the scoreboard. McNeese trailed 27-18 after the first 10 minutes.
A Jahquell Robinson jumper cut SMU's lead to 27-20 to open the second quarter, but the Mustangs dominated for the rest of the quarter, going on a 9-1 run to open a double-digit lead which the Cowgirls never got back to single digits.
By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, McNeese trailed 50-31. In the first half, the Cowgirls allowed SMU to shoot 20 of 37 (54 percent) from the field. The Mustangs also dominated in transition, outscoring McNeese 24-2 on the fast break.
Defensively in the second half, McNeese limited SMU to 31 points on 14-of-36 shooting and nine fast-break points. The Mustangs extended their lead to as many as 29 points in the third quarter, but the Cowgirls slowly chipped away, ending the quarter on a 14-6 run.
"I thought in the third quarter, we finally kind of settled in and looked like ourselves, and we finished strong," Cryer said. "But what we showed today is not the team we have been."
In the fourth quarter, both teams struggled, but McNeese played its best defensive quarter, holding SMU to 12 points on 27.8 percent shooting. Though the Cowgirls never got closer than 19 points, it wasn't because they didn't get good looks.
Senior guard Regan Bolton led McNeese in scoring with 15 points on 5 of 9 3-point shooting, while senior forward Damilola Balogun led the team with nine rebounds. No other Cowgirl scored in double figures.
SMU's starting five all finished in double figures, led by Reagan Bradley and JaQuia White with 13 points apiece.
Up next for McNeese is its home opener, Friday night when they host Division III Centenary College.
"We're excited to get home," Cryer said. "We've got Centenary coming in, and we've just got to really just take care of Cowgirl basketball right now, and take care of each other. I'm excited for what's ahead, it's going to get better."