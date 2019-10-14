The McNeese soccer saw its seven-game winning streak come to an end in frustrating fashion falling 3-2 to Sam Houston State on Sunday afternoon at Cowgirl Field.
A dejected Cowgirls team rued over mistakes made and opportunities missed as they went up 2-0 before the Bearkats stormed back with three goals in just over a 10-minute span to steal the victory.
"I think our team fought hard, we're pretty dinged up," McNeese head coach Drew Fitzgerald said after the game. "We've got to find a way to close out a game when we're up 2-0. But I'm not going to lose too much sleep. We'll just fix what we've got to fix and move forward from it."
Each team had a few chances throughout the first half, but McNeese broke the ice in the 44th minute when Brianna Mascia found Keely Morrow running down the left wing and Morrow found Carissa Adams unmarked on the back post for the goal. It was the second-straight game that Adams had scored a goal as well as her second goal of the season.
McNeese took a 1-0 lead into halftime and came out of the break in control. The Cowgirls added to their lead when, in the 51st minute, midfielder Anna Watson received a well-placed through ball from Mascia and coolly slotted it past Bearkat goalkeeper Tatum Krueger to give McNeese a 2-0 lead.
It was an impressive start for a team dealing with a few injuries to players that did and did not play. Junior Mariah Ruelas and freshman Kambrie McFarland did not dress for the Cowgirls on Sunday.
"I think we just saw, there's a lot of team spirit," Fitzgerald said of the positives he took from the match. "A lot of people willing to step in and play and battle. I think that's a good thing."
After Watson's goals, the Cowgirls were in prime position to extend their program-record overall and conference winning streaks. But in the 67th minute SHSU's Katy Johnston took advantage of a breakdown in the McNeese defense and boomed a shot past Cowgirl goalkeeper Emma Roccaforte to make the score 2-1.
Just about two minutes later, the officials called a foul on McNeese's Rachel Palet. That led to a free kick and SHSU's Sammi Mayock was on the receiving end of a Caitlyn McDonald free kick and Mayock headed the ball past Roccaforte to tie the game at two and stun the Cowgirls and the Cowgirl Field crowd.
SHSU's game-winner came with a bit of controversy as officials ruled a McNeese player committed a handball in the penalty box. That gave the Bearkats a penalty kick, and Kalynn Bickford powered it past Roccaforte, who dove the right way but couldn't reach the ball. That gave SHSU a 3-2 lead in the 77th minute that they would hold onto despite McNeese's efforts in the final 13 minutes of the game.
Another positive Fitzgerald took from the postgame was how upset the team was as a whole. He believes that signals very high expectations within the squad.
"You want your team to be down after a loss and not be goofing around," Fitzgerald said. "And I think our team's handling a loss the way a loss should be handled, as weird as that is to say."
Fitzgerald gave the team the rest of Sunday to stew over the loss, but it's back to practice on Monday as the Cowgirls will play two of the better teams in the Southland Conference next week, hosting Incarnate Word on Friday, Oct. 18 and Abilene Christian two days later.