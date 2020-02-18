With a second-consecutive successful weekend now in the rearview mirror, the McNeese softball team will look to start a new winning streak with a short two-game homestand.
The Cowgirls will host South Alabama on today at 6 p.m. and UL-Monroe on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at Joe Miller Field.
After Wednesday's game, the Cowgirls will go on an 11-game road trip and won't play at home again until March 6 when Southland Conference play starts against Abilene Christian.
Overall, Cowgirl head coach James Landreneau was pleased with how his team did beating Texas A&M last Thursday before going 3-1 at the Scrap Yard Tournament over the weekend.
"I was pleased with our team and that effort," Landreneau said during his weekly press conference on Monday morning. "I thought we played good defense, we're excited that we competed hard. I thought our pitching staff did a great job being on the road, that's our first road trip of the year."
Now the Cowgirls will face a USA team that struggled to start the season but have picked up steam as of late. The Jaguars lost their first five games of the season, with all but one of those being three runs or less. Since then, USA has won four-consecutive games, the most recent result being a 7-6 win over Evansville.
After USA, McNeese will host a ULM team that has struggled to start the season. At 3-6, the Warhawks lost three-straight games to end the same Scrap Yard Tournament that McNeese played in last weekend. Landreneau said that they were able to watch some of ULM's games to get an idea of what they do. Overall, the Warhawks went 1-4 in the Scrap Yard Tournament.
"South Alabama's going to pitch it really well," Landreneau said. "They always have. (USA head coach Becky Clark) does a great job of getting that team ready to play. Their record doesn't reflect the kind of team they are."
"ULM is going to be scrappy," Landreneau said of the Warhawks. "They can pitch it… I've seen them play really really well at times."
One of the biggest things Landreneau wants to stress to his team is to continue to improve and play quality softball regardless of the opponent. Last season, McNeese lost to South Alabama the lone time the teams met by the score of 8-4 on April 24, 2019. But the Cowgirls were able to comfortably defeat ULM 9-0 on Feb. 26, 2019.
"Like I tell players, the biggest thing is make sure we stay away from distractions," Landreneau said. "Stay focus and grow. Can't get caught up in opponents as well as records. Make sure we get better every week."