The McNeese State women's basketball team will look to stop a two-game losing streak and keep its hope alive for a berth in the Southland Conference Tournament when it hosts Texas A&M-Corpus Christi at 6:30 p.m. today at the Health and Human Performance Complex.
The Islanders (15-6, 9-2 SLC) are one of three teams tied for first place.
Meanwhile, nine games remaining in the regular season, the Cowgirls (5-15, 2-9 SLC) have a mathematical chance at earning a spot in next month's eight-team SLC Tournament in Katy, Texas. But they're window of opportunity is closing. The Cowgirls have lost five of their last games.
One of the biggest stories from McNeese's 87-69 loss to Lamar on Saturday was Malay McQueen, who scored 29 points off the bench for the Cardinals to help propel them to the win. Until then, McQueen had scored 39 points in the 13 games. McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer said she's looking for one of her less-heralded players to step up with a similar performance.
"We're wanting that same thing to happen from people on our team," Cryer said. "I think,once we can get that consistently then the losses will turn into wins."
Injuries have taken a toll on the Cowgirls, particularly during conference play. Cryer said status of senior forward Bre'Ashlee Jones for tonight's game was questionable. She suffered an ankle injury on Jan. 25 against Houston Baptist.
Additionally, Cryer said sophomore forward Callie Maddox was progressing from a knee injury suffered in December. There's not timetable for her return, but Cryer said they hope to get back before then end of the month. Sophomore point guard Jordyn Cross, who transferred to McNeese from LSU-Eunice prior to this season, posted on social media that she was cleared to participate in practice after being sidelined the last five months with a hip injury.
In other personnel matters, Cryer said sophomore forward Divine Tanks from Barbe High was suspended for undisclosed reasons. She has not played since McNeese's Jan. 15 game against Incarnate Word, missing five games. Tanks has been suspended, but the nature of the suspension has been kept private.
The Cowgirls are led by Damilola Balogun with 11.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game, followed by Regan Bolton (11 ppg). Balogun has eight double-doubles in her last nine games, including each of the last five games.
TAMU-CC has won six consecutive games and is coming off a win Saturday at Houston Baptist. The Islanders boast the second-best scoring defense in the SLC, allowing 56.7 points per game. Alexes Bryant and Dalesia Booth average 12.8 and 12.3 points per game, respectively, for TAMU-CC.
The Islanders lead the series 9-8 and have won three of the last four meetings.