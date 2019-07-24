Cowgirls honored for classroom work

For the eighth consecutive year, the McNeese State Cowgirls track and field program was honored by the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association for its academic accomplishments.
The Cowgirls posted a team grade point average of 3.35. Grace McKenzie and Alanna Arvie earned individual honors. McKenzie posted a 3.75 GPA in exercise science while Arvie accumulated a 3.47 GPA in biology with a concentration in pre-med.
McKenzie earned NCAA Indoor All-American honors after she placed eighth in the pentathlon at the NCAA Indoor Championships, while Arvie competed in the hammer throw event at the NCAA East Preliminary Round.
Both student-athletes received Southland Conference all-academic honors last month.