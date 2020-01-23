McNeese State’s Sky Jasper is fouled by Southeastern's #31 during a layup attempt during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Rayah Haynes puts up the shot during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Bre’Ashlee Jones is fouled during her shot by Southeastern's #3 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun and Southeastern's #33 fight for a loose ball during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper shoots over Southeastern's #3 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Lizzy Ratcliff is blocked by Southeastern's #33 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Shaela Gardner puts up a shot during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun and Southeastern's #33 fight for a loose ball during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Lizzy Ratcliff attempts to shoot over Southeastern #31 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Lizzy Ratcliff saves a ball from going out of bounds during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State’s Bre’Ashlee Jones shoots over Southeastern's #3 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Jan.22, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
Sky Jasper had a season-high 16 points and nine rebounds and Damilola Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double double in her last six games, but the McNeese State women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome another rough fourth quarter.
Southeastern Louisiana outscored the Cowgirls by seven to win the Southland Conference game 74-67 Wednesday night at the Health and Human Performance Complex, sending McNeese to its third consecutive loss and seventh in eight games.
In their last two games, the Cowgirls have been outscored 46-28 in the fourth quarter. On Wednesday night, that fourth quarter play was again the difference.
“Credit Southeastern, they outworked us today,” McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer said. “And they wanted it a little bit more than we did. We just have to regroup and keep battling, move on and get ready for Saturday.”
The teams were back and forth to start the game, but SLU (6-11, 3-5 SLC) eventually controlled the game late in the first quarter thanks to hitting free throws and getting shots in the paint. After one quarter, the Lions led 18-13.
The teams gradually worked themselves into the game on offense in the second quarter. But every time McNeese (4-13, 1-7) got within a basket late in the half, SLU had an answer and stretched the lead back to a couple of possessions. By halftime, the teams were trading buckets, but the Cowgirls trailed 37-32 despite shooting 50 percent in the second quarter.
SLU came out and controlled the start of the second half, using a 13-5 run to take its largest lead of the game at 50-37. But when it seemed like the Lions were going to pull away for a comfortable end to the game, McNeese stormed back, outscoring SLU 16-3 over the final 4:21 of the third quarter to send the game into the fourth quarter tied at 53.
“I thought we did a good job coming back in the third quarter,” Cryer said. “We finally picked up our energy and looked like ourselves again, because we did not in the first half.”
The Lions hit a couple of 3-pointers to start the game’s final quarter and quickly regained the lead with a 10-2 run, forcing McNeese to take a timeout with 6:18 left in the game. It got worse before it got better, as SLU stretched its lead to 74-60 late in the fourth quarter before McNeese ended the game on a 7-0 run to make the scoreline appear more respectable.