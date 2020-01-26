McNeese State’s Kyla Hamilton shoots in front of Houston Baptist's Kennedy Wilson at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Regan Bolton runs the offense against Houston Baptist at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Kyla Hamilton drives the lane against Houston Baptist at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper shoots over Houston Baptist's Marilyn Nzoiwu at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper shoots over Houston Baptist's Marilyn Nzoiwu at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper gets a shot off before the block from Houston Baptist's N'Denasija Collins at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper gets a shot off before the block from Houston Baptist's N'Denasija Collins at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun drives against Houston Baptist's Taylor Kollmorgen at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Rayah Haynes pushes the ball up the floor ahead of Houston Baptist's Taylor Kollmorgen at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Shaela Gardner lays the ball up past Houston Baptist's Taylor Kollmorgen at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Kyla Hamilton shoots in front of Houston Baptist's Kennedy Wilson at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Regan Bolton runs the offense against Houston Baptist at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Kyla Hamilton drives the lane against Houston Baptist at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper shoots over Houston Baptist's Marilyn Nzoiwu at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper shoots over Houston Baptist's Marilyn Nzoiwu at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper gets a shot off before the block from Houston Baptist's N'Denasija Collins at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Sky Jasper gets a shot off before the block from Houston Baptist's N'Denasija Collins at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Damilola Balogun drives against Houston Baptist's Taylor Kollmorgen at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Rayah Haynes pushes the ball up the floor ahead of Houston Baptist's Taylor Kollmorgen at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State’s Shaela Gardner lays the ball up past Houston Baptist's Taylor Kollmorgen at McNeese H&HP Complex in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, January 25, 2020. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
Kirk Meche
In a game that both teams badly needed to win to keep alive any hope of a Southland Conference Tournament berth, the McNeese State women's basketball team stepped up and did what it needed to do, arguably playing its best game of the season to beat last-place Houston Baptist 88-72 on Saturday afternoon in the first game of a doubleheader at the Health and Human Performance Complex.
The Cowgirls (5-13, 2-7 SLC) snapped a three-game losing streak and had their highest scoring output against a Division I team since defeating Lamar 88-78 on March 11, 2016 in the SLC Tournament.
"Very satisfying," McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer said. "I thought the girls really did good, they stayed very patient today. We really stayed patient on both ends. We didn't get flustered. … Our kids kept staying the course, trust the process. It's very satisfying, it's something that we've got to continue to roll with."
The first half couldn't have gone much better for the Cowgirls as they held the Huskies to 23 points in the game's first 20 minutes. That figure was a season-low for first-half points allowed by McNeese against a Division I team, and the second-lowest total of the season.
After building a lead as large as 19, McNeese went into halftime up 40-23 thanks to one of its best defensive performances of the season, holding HBU to 30 percent shooting (9 of 30).
Senior Damilola Balogun has been a consistent double-double threat for the Cowgirls, and she almost did that in the first half, scoring nine points and grabbing 10 rebounds. In the third quarter, Balogun notched her sixth double-double in seven games.
"The funny thing is, I'm always surprised I get them," Balogun said of her double-doubles. "Coach said, ‘You got another double-double,' because I honestly don't think about them. I just want to do whatever it takes for my team to win. If it's getting on the floor, making the play offensively, just whatever it takes. I feel like that's why I'm here."
The third quarter was high scoring with the teams combining for 50 points. Despite HBU's offense warming up, the Huskies couldn't stop McNeese, which 73 percent in the quarter.
The Cowgirls went into the game averaging 64.6 points per game, and they reached that and then some going into the fourth quarter with a 66-47 lead.
McNeese stretched its lead to a game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter, but HBU attempted to mount a comeback, cutting the Cowgirls lead to 85-72. But it was too little too late for the Huskies, and Regan Bolton hit her sixth 3-pointer of the game to seal the victory.
Four Cowgirls scored in double figures, led by Bolton's 22 points off the bench. Shaela Gardner started the game in Bolton's place and produced a career-high 17 points on 5-of-6 3-point shooting. Freshman Kyla Hamilton — a Sam Houston High product — finished with 10 points and five assists off the bench, the second time she's scored double digits.
Shannon Jones paced four Huskies in double figures with 18 points, followed by Timia Jefferson with 15, Taylor Kollmorgen (11) and N'Denasija Collins (10). The Huskies (4-13, 0-8) have lost nine straight.
The Cowgirls will visit Nicholls State on Wednesday, attempting to win back-to-back games for the first time this season.
Before the second half started in the McNeese State men's basketball game against Houston Baptist on Saturday evening, Cowboys guard A.J. Lawson noticed that someone had spilled a drink on the court near the sideline.
Sky Jasper had a season-high 16 points and nine rebounds and Damilola Balogun had 12 points and 10 rebounds for her fifth double double in her last six games, but the McNeese State women’s basketball team couldn’t overcome another rough fourth quarter.