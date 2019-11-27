Winners know how to win and don’t get fazed when they’re losing.
The McNeese women’s basketball team is still in the process of learning how to become winners. And on Wednesday, they found out what it’s like to jump out to an early lead on a winning team, only for them to come back.
Despite a great start to the game leading by double digits early on, the Cowgirls couldn’t withstand a third quarter barrage from visiting Rice as the Owls comfortably defeated McNeese 81-50 at the H&HP Complex.
The loss was McNeese’s fourth in a row, while Rice broke a three-game losing streak with the win.
McNeese (1-5) started the game out well, jumping out to a 7-0 lead over Rice. Right after the Owls scored to get on the board, the Cowgirls went on another 7-0 run to take a 14-2 lead. A Shaela Gardner three-pointer put McNeese up 17-4, which was the Cowgirls’ largest lead of the game with 5:27 remaining in the first quarter.
“I love the way that we came out in the first quarter,” McNeese head coach Kacie Cryer said. “That’s the team that we can be and should be for four quarters. Really controlled the tempo of the game like we wanted to. We were making them play our tempo by pushing the ball. We were doing a really good job on the defensive end following the game plan the way we wanted to.”
Rice did end the first quarter on an 8-2 run, but McNeese still maintained a 19-12 lead going into the second quarter.
The major story in the second and third quarters was that McNeese could hardly make a shot while Rice (3-3) had a hard time missing shots. In the two middle quarters, the Cowgirls shot a combined 3-of-24 from the field. On the other end, Rice shot 19-of-34. Unsurprisingly, the Owls chipped away at McNeese’s lead in the second quarter and led 33-27 at halftime.
Despite losing the lead in the second quarter, Cryer still felt good about the team’s chances in the locker room before the third quarter.
“We just weren’t moving very well without the ball on the offensive end, but we still had open looks,” Cryer said of the second quarter. “But we were still able to keep it tight right there and only be down six at half.”
In the third quarter, Rice broke the game wide opens they started the period off with a 13-2 run take a 46-29 lead. A Rayah Haynes three with just under four minutes left in the third quarter gave McNeese its first basket of the third quarter. But then the Owls ended the period on a 12-2 run and led 58-34 heading into the fourth quarter.
Cryer looked at how Rice responded to going down big early and compared to how McNeese went behind and said that is part of why the Cowgirls lost.
“The moment that Rice hit a couple of shots right there, our mental and our self-talk that we’re telling each other and telling ourselves, something’s happening to us right there,” Cryer said. “The game then goes to 10 and 11, next thing you know we’re down 20. It’s just a downward spiral. And it’s not anything we’re doing on the court, it’s a lot of the mental aspect of the game that we’re having a hard time overcoming.”
While the Cowgirls did play better in the fourth quarter, it was too late and they were too far behind to make any kind of comeback. A good note for McNeese was senior Regan Bolton hitting three three-pointers in the game to move her into fourth-place on the career Cowgirls list in threes made. Bolton also led McNeese in scoring on Wednesday with 11 points.
McNeese’s next game will be on Sunday at 2 p.m. when they host UL-Monroe and its head coach Brooks Donald Williams, who was the Cowgirl head coach prior to taking an assistant coaching position at Alabama.