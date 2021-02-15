McNeese State may play in the Southland Conference but they will get an up close look at the big boys the next few years.
Athletic Director Heath Schroyer confirmed Monday that the Cowboys have signed to play Florida in 2023. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, which is nicknamed The Swamp.
“We are very excited to get an opportunity to play a program like Florida,” said Schroyer. “It is a great chance for us to showcase our football program as we continue to rebrand McNeese athletics.”
The last time McNeese played a Football Bowl Subdivision team in the Sunshine State the Cowboys thumped South Florida 53-21 back in season opener of the 2013 season.
The story was first reported on the website FBSchedule.com. According to that report, McNeese will make a guaranteed $500,000. It will be the first time the schools meet.
However, Florida is not the only SEC team McNeese will play over the next four seasons. This fall the Cowboys will play their second game of the season at LSU.
McNeese will also play at Texas A&M in the fall of 2024, giving them three SEC opponents over the next four seasons. The Cowboys will open next fall at home against West Florida.
“Playing some big schools is good for us financially, for our recruiting and for our athletic program in general,” said Schroyer. “It is great that people want to play us and consider us a good program to play against.”
McNeese, like most Football Championship Subdivision programs, did not play in the fall, opting for a spring season instead. The Cowboys opened that campaign last Saturday night with a thrilling 40-37 double-overtime comeback win at Tarleton State in Texas.
McNeese will play its home opener this spring on Feb. 27 against Incarnate Word, exactly six months to the day hurricane Laura hit Southwest Louisiana.
“It is a minor miracle we will play at home that soon,” said Schroyer.