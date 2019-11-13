McNeese State men’s basketball head coach Heath Schroyer is not shy about telling you how tough his team’s schedule is in the first month of the season, both from a quality and quantity standpoint.
After the Cowboys (1-2) picked up their first win of the season in easy fashion by beating NAIA Southern University-New Orleans 104-33 on Monday, they were back on the road early Tuesday morning, flying into the bitter cold of the Midwest as they will take on Wisconsin at 6 p.m. today at the Kohl Center in Madison.
Tonight’s game against Wisconsin (1-1) is the fourth of seven in a 17-day stretch to start the regular season for the Cowboys.
So much basketball in such a short amount of time means that Schroyer has to get his starters and key reserves rest whenever he can, even during games. That’s why Monday’s 104-33 victory over SUNO was important for multiple reasons. In addition to getting younger players more game experience, it allowed the veteran players to rest for most of the second half.
“We wanted to get a lot of guys real minutes,” Schroyer said after the SUNO game. “I think one thing that we did that we talked about as a staff is we probably had too short of a bench at (Louisiana-Lafayette). We got guys that can come in and contribute and help us. I thought we were able to utilize our bench more, really 10 deep tonight.”
Wisconsin lost its season opener 65-63 in overtime to No. 20 Saint Mary’s on Nov. 5 before rebounding to beat Eastern Illinois 65-52 three days later. The Badgers are particularly formidable at the Kohl Center, winning almost 75 percent of their home games by double digits over the last 15 seasons.
The game will be the first of a few big atmospheres that McNeese will experience in nonconference play as they will also play at Texas and at New Mexico in “The Pit.”
While the environment and opponent will certainly be a challenge for the Cowboys, it’s a challenge the players are looking forward to.
“I think we’re all excited to go to Wisconsin and be able to play a bigger team,” said guard Dru Kuxhausen, who leads the Cowboys in scoring at 17 points per game. “But it’s just the stuff we’ve been doing the whole summer and all preseason that we need to do in order to handle them.”
Through two games, Wisconsin has three players averaging double-figure scoring, led by junior forward Nate Reuvers at 18 points per game. Reuvers also averages 10 rebounds and 6.5 blocks per game.
The Cowboys counter with 6-foot-8 forward Sha’markus Kennedy who averages a double-double of 13 points and 10.3 rebounds per game.