A week after being involved in a late-game catastrophe, Cyron Sutton wasted no time making an impact on McNeese State's Southland Conference game against Sam Houston State, catching five first-quarter passes, including a 67-yard touchdown to open the scoring Saturday night.
Sutton finished with 10 catches for 160 yards, giving him consecutive 100-yard games for the first time in his career as well as a career high in receptions. Sutton had one game of 100 yards or more over his first two seasons, a 116-yard effort at Nicholls State last season.
The junior from New Orleans, who doubles as the team's punt returner, fumbled a punt late in last week's 17-10 loss at Abilene Christian when a teammate bumped into him as he was attempting to filed the ball, resulting in a turnover that led to ACU's winning score.
Sutton had 86 yards in the first half Saturday night, with 67 coming on the touchdown when he hauled in a pass behind the Bearkats secondary and raced down the right sideline for the touchdown,
"We watched film and knew it was going to be man (coverage by Sam Houston State)," Sutton said. "We knew we had to win. My mind-set is to always win."
Cowboys head coach Sterlin Gilbert said Sutton improves each week.
"The touchdown catch was a big-time play by him. Obviously the ability to run after the catch was a big part of it," Gilbert said.
"He is a guy that has continued to get better. He is a dynamic guy with the ball in his hands, whether it is on special teams or on offense. We are excited about him."
Sutton said his performance was tough to enjoy in light of McNeese (2-3, 0-2 SLC) suffering its second consecutive conference loss, 28-17.
"It's really tough," he said. "I like to see my teammates eat, from the receivers to the running backs, the tight ends, the quarterbacks and offensive line. I want to see everyone win and play great."
Sutton had a chance to add another score in the second half, but dropped a pass in the end zone, the second potential touchdown a Cowboys receiver dropped.
"I dropped it, it's on me," he said. "I make tough catches all day. I just have to catch the ball."
Sutton said the Cowboys aren't far from putting things together.
"It's just small things," he said. "We have to watch the film and correct them. It's lack of details. We practice every day and make all the catches. We just have to come up with it. This is a tough L to take, but it's on to the next one."