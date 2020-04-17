Cowboys stock up with five signees

The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed much of the country to a halt, but since the McNeese State men's basketball season concluded its season with a loss to Lamar in the Southland Conference Tournament, the coaching staff has ramped up their recruiting efforts despite not being able to visit recruits or entertain prospects on campus.
On Wednesday, Cowboys head coach Heath Schroyer and his staff saw the fruits of their labor as the program signed five players on the first day of the Division I basketball regular signing period.
Among the five, two—forward KeyShawn Feazell from Mississippi State and guard Harwin Francois from Southern Illinois—transferred from Division I schools, two—forward Jordan Henderson from the Village School in Houston and guard Braelon Bush from Silsbee High School—signed out of Texas high schools, and one—forward Carlos Rosario from Pensacola (Fla.) State College—transferred from a junior college.
"I couldn't be more excited about this recruiting class," Schroyer said in a McNeese news release about the signees. "I give all the credit to my staff. They have been creative and diligent through this pandemic and continued to work tirelessly morning, noon and night."
One of the biggest holes McNeese sought to fill, arguably one of the biggest in the Southland Conference, was the one left by graduating senior Sha'markus Kennedy. The 2020 Southland Conference Defensive Player of the Year and first-team all-conference selection was one of the best mid-major post players in the country.
Feazell and Rosario will come in and compete with Truman Moore for playing time at that post position. In the 2019-20 season, Feazell averaged 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds per game in 24 games off the bench for the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Rosario averaged 15 points and seven rebounds per game en route to first-team all-Panhandle Conference honors.
There will also be competition to see who replaces graduating senior Roydell Brown in the starting lineup on the wing. Of the players who signed, Henderson and Francois seem to fit the bill as players who could do that.
Henderson averaged 16 points, nine rebounds and three blocks for the Village School and was named to the Texas Association of Private and Parochial Schools 5A all-state second-team.
For Francois, this will be his third school in three season. As a freshman, he played at Daytona (Fla.) State College before transferring to SIU. As a sophomore, Francois averaged 4.2 points per game on 37.8 percent 3-point shooting last season.
Of all the signees, Bush may come with the loudest buzz. The 5-foot-7 guard is one of the best and most accomplished basketball players to come out of Southeast Texas. He's Silsbee's all-time leading scorer and helped the Tigers win multiple state championships. He also started for the well-known Houston Hoops Amateur Athletic Union team.
"Braelon is a young man who has played with a chip on his shoulder his whole life and played against some of the best competition on the (Elite Youth Basketball League) AAU circuit," Schroyer said of Bush. "He's a jet who can really score and make plays with the ball. He's a great teammate and makes guys around him better. He will bring a dimension to our team that we haven't had the last two years."
On the heels of a season that saw McNeese improve its win total by six, Schroyer, who was rewarded with a two-year contract extension on Tuesday, said he's looking forward to the next season. The Cowboys were 15-17, including 10-10 in the SLC, and played in the conference tournament for the first time since 2016.
"I'm really excited about the guys we will have returning and the new kids coming in," Schroyer said. "I'm more excited than ever to get everyone here and get to work."