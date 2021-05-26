McNeese baseball

McNeese State’s late-season push was enough to get it into the Southland Conference Tournament to defend its 2019 championship.

 
 Rick Hickman

The last time the Southland Conference handed out a baseball championship trophy, it was the Cowboys who took it home.

That was two years ago, before COVID-19 wiped out last year’s postseason. Today, McNeese State begins the journey to defend its title and claim the fourth SLC tournament crown in program history.

For the seventh-seeded Cowboys (28-28), the double-elimination tournament begins against No. 2 seed New Orleans (28-26). The teams split a fourgame series in Lake Charles at the start of May.

The tournament, which will end Saturday with a single title game between the winner of each four-team bracket, will be played on the campus of Southeastern Louisiana in Hammond. McNeese is 5-7 against teams on their side of the bracket this year, which also includes SLU and Northwestern State.

First pitch for today’s Cowboys game is set for 4 p.m.

“This is what we have worked for,” said senior second baseman Nate Fisbeck. “Once you are in the postseason anything can happen. We are here to prove a point.”

The Cowboys are hoping to turn all their woes of this year into something special.

“All the negatives we have been through we have learned to turn into positives,” Fisbeck said. “We have been through it all this season.”

That is a fact.

McNeese has had seven practice sites since last fall, been through a pair of hurricanes, a record winter storm and the recent historic flood. On the field the Cowboys had to win six of their last eight to secure a place in the postseason.

“We are battle tested,” said head coach Justin Hill. “There hasn’t been a game without stress all year.”

Hill will hand the baseball to redshirt sophomore Will Dion (8-4, 3.05 ERA), the Southland Conference Pitcher of the Year, for the opener. Dion is on a five-game win streak and has allowed one earned run over his last 20 innings. He went six innings to beat UNO 8-3 on May 1.

“I want to set the tone,” Dion said. “I am ready and excited.”

Dion will have to try and slow down the duo of Pearce Howard and Luther Woullard. The two combined to go 15-for-33 (.455) while scoring eight runs and driving in 15 in the four games against McNeese. Most of the damage came in the two wins when the duo combined to go 9-for-20, scoring six times while driving in 11.

McNeese did hit UNO pitching, scoring 30 runs in the four-game set with Payton Harden going 9-for-17.

Hill knows it is about how you play not who.

“These games matter different,” Hill said. “It’s not who the best team is but who plays the best on that one day.”

And winning the opener is even more important.

“You have to do anything you can to get to that 1-0 game,” Hill said. “You want to start with the win and go from there.”

For the Cowboys, who have seen their home dressing room destroyed not once but twice, and their field flooded a pair of times, this week is bigger than any of them.

“We are playing for more than just ourselves, we are playing for a city, for our fans.” Fisbeck said.

McNeese won the tournament in 1993, 2003 and 2019 and owns a 20-27 record in SLC Tournament games.

“This is the best story in college baseball,” Hill said. “They have come through hell and high water, literally.

“With all these kids have been through, and they are still here, I love this team. I just don’t want this season to end.”

