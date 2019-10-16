It's been rough at times this season being a cornerback for the McNeese State football team.
On the first drive of the first game of the season, preseason all-Southland Conference corner Colby Burton went down with a season-ending lower leg injury. The effects of his absence have been seen since then, as the Cowboys' pass defense has struggled mightily.
But it wasn't just Burton who went down. Colby Richardson, Burton's replacement, has missed the last four games. McNeese officials say he has been in concussion protocol, but it has not been determined if that is the reason for all four games he's missed.
Through seven games, McNeese ranks 119th out of 124 Football Championship Subdivision teams, giving up 318.1 passing yards per game. The 2,227 passing yards that the Cowboys have allowed is the second-most given up in the FCS.
And while there have been fundamental scheme issues with the pass defense, both McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert and junior cornerback Darion Dunn have acknowledged the toll that injuries have taken on the cornerbacks.
"It definitely is tough," Dunn admitted. "Cornerback is one of the hardest positions to play on the field. It is next man up if you're willing to step up to the challenge. You've just got to go through the practice and take it very serious, and you should be fine."
It's gotten to the point where the Cowboys (3-4, 1-3 Southland Conference) have moved sophomore Andre Sam, who went through the offseason and started the season at safety, down to corner to help add depth. The addition of Cory McCoy to the lineup after he missed the first two games helped as far as returning Sam to cornerback, but the adjustment from playing safety to playing cornerback can be a difficult one.
When looking back at McNeese's 40-31 loss to Central Arkansas last weekend — the 40 points were the second most the Cowboys have allowed this season and the most to an FCS team — Dunn said there were a variety of issues that plagued the defense which allowed the Bears to pass for 388 yards and four touchdowns.
"Discipline, and things we've talked about all week," Dunn said explaining what went wrong against UCA. "Just making sure we read our keys correctly. Some plays we didn't and some plays we did. That's what we've got to do is keep getting better at our discipline and details and everything should be fine."
Up next for McNeese is a Houston Baptist (4-3, 1-2) team that is second in the FCS in passing offense, averaging 368.7 passing yards per game. Junior quarterback Bailey Zappe leads the FCS with 2,474 passing yards and 25 passing touchdowns, which is five more than the next most in the country.
Dunn said going against McNeese's up-tempo spread offense — which utilizes a lot of screens — is great preparation for HBU, which likes to do a lot of the same things. He also said the plan for Saturday is to play a lot of man coverage to take away some of the screen game, also depending on the defensive line to wreak havoc with the pass rush against HBU's offensive line.
For his part, the concerns Gilbert said he has with the defense stem from the injuries. He said he's confident defensive coordinator Jim Gush can do enough to get the schematic and fundamental mistakes corrected.
"Just got to go back to back to being really good with our scheme," Gilbert said, "and making sure we're in the right situation with the right calls. Just going back to alignment and assignment and our guys continuing to play hard. We've got guys over there playing really hard in some roles they were forced into due to injury. So continue to play with great effort, continue to play with great physicality on that side of the ball."