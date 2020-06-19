At the conclusion of the 2019 McNeese State football season, Cody Roscoe was the lone returning defensive lineman.
But in the offseason, Roscoe decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, Roscoe announced that he found a new home, committing to Syracuse where he will play his final collegiate season as a graduate transfer.
Roscoe was a valuable member of the defense last season as the Cowboys finished seventh in the Football Championship Subdivision in rushing defense (93.4 yards allowed per game).He finished the season second on the Cowboys in sacks (9) and tackles for loss (11).
In an interview with 247Sports' Syracuse affiliate, Cuse Nation, Roscoe explained that he didn't leave McNeese because of first-year head coach Frank Wilson. But the 2020 postseason ban due to subpar NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores played a big factor, he said.
"With McNeese State, I wouldn't say it was anything wrong with the program," Roscoe said in the interview. "I feel like coach Wilson was great for the program. I just feel at that time with the playoff ban and the APR thing, it just opened up for me that it was time to leave and see what other schools and what other options there were for me."
There are two McNeese connections from last season on the Syracuse coaching staff: offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Sterlin Gilbert was McNeese's head coach, and offensive analyst Jeff LePak was the Cowboys' wide receivers coach.
The Houston native said he never spoke to Gilbert during the recruiting process, so Gilbert had no bearing on his choosing Syracuse, but he did outline why he chose the Orange.
"I chose Syracuse because football is very important, but I just loved what they had academically as well," Roscoe said. "Coach (Dino) Babers looked like an amazing coach on paper and I've heard so many great things about him. I feel like their program is going in the right direction. I know last year they lost a couple of guys so I can come in and really help the defensive line core. Just come in and be a part of their culture."
Roscoe said he was recruited by other Power Five schools, but he declined to name them.
• Commitment: Even though the 2020 season is less than three months away, the Cowboys went out and picked up one more pledge for the incoming class of freshman with the commitment of safety/outside linebacker Jake Hadzicki out of Del Norte High School in California.
Hadzicki said he received an offer from McNeese on May 21. His 247Sports profile lists Hadzicki at 6-foot-2, 190 pounds, and according to his HUDL, he finished his senior season in 2019 with 96 tackles, five interceptions and two fumble recoveries.