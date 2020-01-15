Not all three-game winning streaks are created equal.
The McNeese State men’s basketball team will go for its second three-game winning streak of the season when it hosts Incarnate Word at 6:30 p.m. today at the Health and Human Performance Complex.
Earlier in the season the Cowboys won three in a row when they defeated Campbellsville-Harrodsburg, Missouri-Kansas City and Paul Quinn College. Two of those three teams are sub-Division I.
If McNeese (7-9, 2-3 SLC) can beat UIW (4-11, 1-3), that would make three wins in a row, all against Southland Conference teams. That is good enough in its own right, but even better when considering that the Cowboys lost their first three conference games.
Riding the wave of reigning SLC Player of the Week A.J. Lawson, the Cowboys will host a UIW team that snapped a four-game losing streak on Saturday when it beat New Orleans 73-70. That win was UIW’s first over a Division I team this season.
Meanwhile, McNeese has won back-to-back games over teams that have a better conference record than the Cowboys. After struggling to start SLC play, that could be a sign that their conference season is starting to take a turn for the better.
After showing signs of rust during nonconference play, Lawson has emerged as one of the SLC’s best scorers since the start of conference play. Right now, Lawson ranks third in the SLC in scoring in conference games, averaging 19.6 points per game. Last week’s two-game stretch that earned his conference player of the week honors consisted of Lawson averaging 28.5 points, six rebounds, and three assists per game.
Senior forward Sha’markus Kennedy has also been a force for the Cowboys after recovering from the flu. Kennedy could have made a case for SLC Player of the Week, if not for Lawson, as he averaged 22.5 points, nine rebounds, and 3.5 blocks per game.
On offense, the Cardinals are led by freshman guard Keaston Willis, who averages 12.7 points per game (19 ppg in SLC play). But in conference play, UIW has struggled from behind the 3-point arc, shooting 21.2 percent from 3-point range.
A win tonight would give McNeese its first three-game conference winning streak since the end of the 2015-16 season, when the Cowboys beat Nicholls State, Lamar and Central Arkansas. The Cowboys own a four-game winning streak in the series over UIW.