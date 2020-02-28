Expectations going into the season were high for the McNeese State baseball team, but head coach Justin Hill knew that the team had questions that needed to be answered before any bold proclamations could be made.
Thus far the Cowboys (6-3), in some games, have demonstrated why they deserve so much hype, while in other games showing that they do indeed have questions that need to answered.
After losing two nonconference games to Southland Conference foe Nicholls State, McNeese rebounded on Wednesday with a 12-4 victory over Missouri of the Southeastern Conference.
This weekend, the Cowboys will look to build on that win when they host the Lake Area Classic that will include Southern Mississippi (6-2) and Valparaiso (1-5). McNeese will play each team twice, beginning with Valpo at 6 p.m. today. The Cowboys will play Southern Miss at 4 p.m. Saturday and wrap up with a Sunday doubleheader, beginning at 1 p.m. with Southern Miss followed by the nightcap against Valpo.
The Cowboys, who rank fourth in Division I with a .349 batting average, have won games on the strength of hitting. They are 6-0 when scoring nine or more runs and 0-3 when they score fewer than nine runs. But it's not quite as simple as that.
Whether early or late, the Cowboys blew leads in both losses to Nicholls because of a combination of pitching and defensive mistakes.
In the first loss to the Colonels, McNeese twice took the lead only to give it up on a grand slam, passed ball and an error. In the second loss, the Cowboys blew a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the ninth with an error playing aiding Nicholls' comeback.
Valparaiso is coming off a 14-10 loss to Louisville that capped a three-game Cardinals sweep. Valpo is hitting .212 and averages 3.5 runs scored per game. On the mound, the Crusaders sport a 5.94 earned run average.
Riley Dent (.292, 1 HR) and Nolan Tucker (.278, 1 HR, 5 RBIs) lead the Crusaders at the plate.
USM is 3-1 against SLC teams, having played Central Arkansas and New Orleans. The Golden Eagles are coming off a 4-3 loss to Ole Miss. The defending Conference USA champion Golden Eagles have four consecutive 40-win seasons and NCAA Tournament appearances.
The Golden Eagles are led by Charlie Fischer (.367, 1 HR, 7 RBIs), Gabe Montenegro (.321, 2 RBIs), Guidry Matthew (.280, 7 RBIs) and Will McGillis (.389, 2 HRs, 5 RBIs). On the mound, USM uses Walker Powell (1-0, 1.29 ERA), Gabe Shepard (0-1, 3.86) and Chandler Best (0-0, 10.38).
McNeese leads the all-time series against both teams, 5-1 over Valpo and 4-3 over USM.