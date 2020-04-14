McNeese head men's basketball coach Heath Schroyer and his coaching staff have been hot on the recruiting trail despite the COVID-19 (coronavirus) forcing all college coaches into a dead period. On Friday, the Cowboys picked up arguably their highest profile commit of the offseason as they went into rivalry territory and received a pledge from Braelon Bush, a class of 2020 guard from Silsbee High School in Silsbee, Texas.
The 5-foot-7 Bush chose McNeese over offers from fellow Southland Conference foes Lamar, Sam Houston State, Houston Baptist, as well as Longwood University from the Big South Conference; Tarleton State also got involved with his recruitment after Billy Gillespie was hired as the Texans' new head coach.
"First of all, I want to give thanks to God for putting me in this position to be able to pick from schools like McNeese and others," Bush said. "McNeese, it was just very different from (other schools). The campus, the way coach treated me, and just the connection I made with some of the players and coaches. The (style of basketball) they play, I felt like after I seen what I seen, I felt like it was time for me to make my decision and tell coach how I feel, and that's what I did."
McNeese was Bush's most recent offer — he received it on Feb. 24 — and he decided to commit to the Cowboys about a week before telling Schroyer that he made his decision. Bush also got a chance to visit McNeese, visiting Lake Charles for the Cowboys' Feb. 1 game against rival Lamar. And despite McNeese losing that game, Bush came away impressed with how the team handled itself.
"The way the team played," said Bush on what he liked about what he saw. "The way coach Schroyer kept on coaching. Nobody on the bench had sad faces, they never pouted."
Coming from one of the strongest and most tradition-rich boys basketball programs in the Golden Triangle, Bush boasts an impressive high school basketball resumé. He is the Silsbee High School boys basketball all-time leading scorer, winning two Texas UIL Class 4A state championships with the tigers as well. On the AAU circuit, Bush was the starting point guard for the Houston Hoops, which has alumni in the NBA such as De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings) and Justise Winslow (Memphis Grizzlies) among many others.
Bush has big plans for his time at McNeese and hopes to make a big impact early and often as a Cowboy.
"I'm trying to come in and get wins with my teammates," Bush said. "Get over the hump, basically run the Southland Conference. Everybody's talking about McNeese can't do this, can't do that. Well this year, when it comes, we're going to shut all that up. We're going to run the Southland Conference. We do that, I hope we get into (the NCAA Tournament) and time is going to tell what we do there. Just take it day by day, step by step, playing as a team, and getting things done as a team."