NACOGDOCHES, Texas — There were demons that needed exercising for McNeese State as the Cowboys went on the road to play Stephen F. Austin for the Lumberjacks' homecoming.
Despite a rough first three quarters offensively, the Cowboys came alive and absolutely dominated the fourth quarter, scoring 20 unanswered points to beat the Lumberjacks 33-10 on Saturday at Homer Bryce Stadium.
The win broke a seven-game road losing streak that dated to Sept. 8, 2018, when McNeese beat Houston Baptist. Additionally, the victory gave the Cowboys their first winning streak since the 2018 season, when McNeese beat SFA and Abilene Christian in back-to-back weeks on Sept. 29 and Oct. 6.
"We challenged our guys," McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert said. "We knew the circumstances, we needed to come win on the road and put back-to-back (wins), which we were able to do tonight. (We) should be proud of our effort, the way that we played. There's still room for improvement, still things to go work on, to clean up. This is something we could build off."
SFA (1-7, 1-4 Southland Conference) got on the board first when quarterback Trae Self checked down and found running back Josh McGowen, who eluded McNeese defenders and found the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown reception to put the Lumberjacks up 7-0.
The Cowboys defense clamped down in the first two quarters and helped set up McNeese's lone first-half touchdown. On the Lumberjacks' touchdown drive to start the game, they gained 75 yards on 11 plays. For the rest of the half, SFA gained 23 yards on 22 plays.
"It's really just a couple missed assignments," McNeese defensive back Cory McCoy said of SFA's scoring drive. "Every once in awhile, a team will get a couple missed assignments and build up momentum to score. We corrected at halftime and as soon it's done, we corrected it. We just go hard and play ball."
Other than a 21-yard Bailey Raborn field goal, McNeese's offense couldn't get much going in the quarter.
But in the second half, cornerback Darion Dunn made an interception on Self. Nine plays later, with the Cowboys (5-4, 3-3) facing a fourth-and-goal from the Lumberjacks' 3, quarterback Cody Orgeron made a throw as he was hit and wide receiver Cyron Sutton made the catch for the touchdown for a 10-7 halftime lead.
The second half, particularly the fourth quarter, was all Cowboys.
Both teams hit a field goal in the third quarter. McNeese owned a three-point lead going into the final 15 minutes. But the Cowboys, who had been outscored in the fourth quarter 75-52, outscored SFA 20-0 in the final quarter, holding the ball for 9:30 of the game's final 15 minutes.
On three consecutive fourth-quarter drives, McNeese scored touchdowns. First, Orgeron hit Sutton on a screen and the receiver did most of the work for a 30-yard touchdown reception.
"Details and discipline," Sutton said. "We've just got to play together and work hard."
After forcing an SFA punt, McNeese drove downfield with Orgeron converting two third-downs on quarterback draws. One of them went 30 yards for a touchdown to essentially put the game out of reach.
Running back Justin Pratt finished with a 21-yard touchdown run in which he carried a few SFA defenders along for the ride.
"That felt good," Pratt said of the Cowboys' fourth-quarter dominance, which included 5 of 6 third-down conversions. "(Because) really, I don't remember a time where that I've been here that we've really been good at fourth quarters. These past few games where we've really been handling that, it felt really good."