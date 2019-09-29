Kimber Hamilton cheers on the Cowboys against Sam Houston St. during the Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
A parapoke flies in with the Stars and Strips prior to the game against Sam Houston St. during the Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, Louisiana on Saturday, September 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Lake Charles American Press, Kirk Meche)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jovon Burriss (5) makes the stop on Sam Houston State Bearkats running back Kyran Jackson (26) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Andre Sam (21) brings down Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Coree Compton (15) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys linebacker Tyrell Flugence (43) goes in for the stop on Sam Houston State Bearkats quarterback Eric Schmid (3) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys linebacker Kordell Williams (23) makes the stop on Sam Houston State Bearkats quarterback Eric Schmid (3) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fans in the stands shield themselves from the rain during McNeese's Southland Conference matchup against Sam Houston St. at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Fans in the stands shield themselves from the rain during McNeese's Southland Conference matchup against Sam Houston St. at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Cyron Sutton (1) carries the ball after a reception as Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Will Lockett (2) tries to hold on for the tackle during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jovon Burriss (5) goes in for the fumble recovery past Sam Houston State Bearkats quarterback Ty Brock (11) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jovon Burriss (5) goes in for the fumble recovery past Sam Houston State Bearkats quarterback Ty Brock (11) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Jovon Burriss (5) carries the ball after a fumble recovery during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Rhashid Bonnette (5) makes the reception during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Cyron Sutton (1) gets past the tackle of Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Zyon McCollum (22) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Rhashid Bonnette (5) can't hold on to the reception past Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Jaylen Thomas (9) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Cyron Sutton (1) makes the deep reception for a TD past Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Craig Williams Jr. (10) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert on the sideline during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert on the sideline during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Draysean Hudson (14) makes the TD reception past Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Zyon McCollum (22) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys wide receiver Cyron Sutton (1) tries to make the reception around Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Tristin McCollum (23) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston State Bearkats defensive back Zyon McCollum (22) makes the late INTO in the 4th quarter during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Sam Houston State Bearkats linebacker Hunter Brown (25) is stopped by a host of cowboys during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
McNeese State Cowboys defensive back Andre Sam (21) makes the tackle on Sam Houston State Bearkats wide receiver Coree Compton (15) during their Southland Conference matchup at Cowboy Stadium in Lake Charles, La., Saturday, Sept.28, 2019. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
The McNeese State Cowboys say they're close to a breakthrough.
But close isn't good enough, as was evidenced Saturday night as the Cowboys couldn't maintain a five-point first-half lead, and Sam Houston State came from behind to win 28-17 at Cowboy Stadium.
The loss means McNeese (2-3, 0-2 Southland Conference) has lost its first two conference games for the first since the 2004 season.
"We know we're close," said first-year McNeese head coach Sterlin Gilbert. "It's just getting that equation of going out and executing all three phases, scheme and doing it at a consistent level."
But getting close wasn't good enough against a Bearkats team that lost their starting quarterback early on.
It was a weird first half, with SHSU (3-2, 2-0) going down to its third-string quarterback, true freshman Jack Kristofek. Starting quarterback Eric Schmid was knocked out of the game after suffering a hand injury. Backup quarterback Ty Brock temporarily left the game with a lower-leg injury and, although he went back into the game, was not effective, throwing two first-half interceptions.
The Bearkats were hindered by bad snaps, sending multiple snaps on their first offensive drive of the game either too high or too low. McNeese's defense almost recovered one of the bad snaps on the first drive, but did recover one later in the first quarter when SHSU failed to jump on the bad snap and Jovon Burriss recovered the ball and returned it 18 yards.
For the first time this season, McNeese's passing game outpaced and carried the running game. Both of the Cowboys' first-half touchdowns came via the air, as Cody Orgeron found wide receiver Cyron Sutton down the visiting sideline for a 67-yard touchdown to help put McNeese up 7-0.
After the teams traded punts, SHSU got on the board when Brock hit wide receiver Nathan Stewart for a 21-yard touchdown pass that tied the score.
In the second quarter, McNeese did what it's been good at for most of the season and forced another turnover as defensive back Cory McCoy intercepted Brock. The Cowboys offense responded, going six plays and 69 yards in 1:33 and capping the drive with a 27-yard touchdown pass from Orgeron, who found Draysean Hudson in the right corner of the end zone to give the Cowboys a 14-7 lead.
SHSU's pass rush helped get it on the board late in the first half when Scean Mustin sacked Orgeron in the end zone for a safety to cut McNeese's lead to 14-9.
After halftime, the teams exchanged punts on the first three drives of the third quarter. When SHSU got the ball back, it looked as if McNeese had caused its fourth turnover of the game when McCoy intercepted Brock and returned the ball deep in Bearkats territory. But McCoy was called for pass interference and SHSU retained possession.
Later in the drive, the Bearkats took advantage and caught the McNeese defense off guard with a screen pass, with Brock connecting with wide receiver Noah Smith for a 61-yard touchdown. The Bearkats failed to convert the 2-point attempt, but took the lead for the first time at 15-14.
After that, the teams traded punts, giving McNeese the ball back. The Cowboys drove the ball and got into Bearkats territory, before the offense stalled and they settled for a 43-yard Bailey Raborn field goal that he converted which once again gave McNeese the lead at 17-15.
It was all Bearkats from there, as Brock found Chandler Harvin wide open for a 12-yard touchdown pass early in the fourth quarter after both McNeese defenders on that side went with Stewart, who finished the game with six receptions for 157 yards and a score.
On the ensuing drive, Orgeron — who threw for a career-high 280 yards in the game — threw the first of his two fourth-quarter interceptions to Dwayne Williams. A few plays later, Kyran Jackson ran for a 5-yard touchdown to increase SHSU's lead to 28-17. Jackson finished with 111 yards and a touchdown on 20 carries.
"I feel like the second half, I feel like we maybe got a little comfortable because we had a lead," Burriss said about the defense. "I think we still played throughout the whole game and we just let it slip at the end."
On McNeese's next series, it was faced with a fourth-and-12 from its own 44-yard line. After calling a timeout with 6:58 remaining, the Cowboys elected to punt instead of going for the first down. SHSU got the ball and shaved more than 4 minutes off the clock before punting back to the Cowboys.
Needing at least a field goal to have a chance, the drive died when the Bearkats ended the game after Ke'Shon Murray intercepted Orgeron.
The loss sent McNeese to the bottom of the SLC standings with Lamar and Northwestern State.
"The 24-hour rule," Sutton said about responding to the loss. "Just let it go, shake back, get back tomorrow, watch film. Correct the small things. I mean, just keep each other up."