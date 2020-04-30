So far, first-year McNeese State head football coach Frank Wilson has taken lemons and turned them into lemonade.
Is it the elite Chick-fil-A lemonade? We'll only find that out once the season gets underway, whenever that is.
The lemons have come in the form of an unprecedented offseason for the Cowboys, for all of college football, and really, for all of sports and life. The transition a football team has to make under a new coaching staff already has its challenges, but when the team can't conduct spring practice or host recruits because of a prolonged recruiting dead period, that makes things even tougher.
But Wilson and his staff did, at least on the surface, a good job of going out and recruiting to fill needs for the upcoming season. Again, the Cowboys can't go to the 2020 playoffs because of substandard NCAA Academic Progress Rate scores over the last four years, but a solid season will do wonders for creating momentum going into a much-hyped 2021 season that sees McNeese go to Baton Rouge to play at LSU as well as to Ohio to renew a rivalry with traditional Football Championship Subdivision power Youngstown State.
So what? You are surely asking, what did the Cowboys do to fill holes from last year's team and possibly make them better? Look no further than the six players who signed with the Cowboys over the last week. Among the signees were two defensive linemen, two wide receivers, a quarterback and a kicker. And they all fill a need.
I'll start with the glamour position, quarterback.
Walker Wood announced a few months ago that he planned to transfer to McNeese from the University of Kentucky, but it was made official on April 22. I expect Wood will push current starting quarterback Cody Orgeron, but I also believe that Orgeron ultimately will, barring injury, start his senior season and Wood should be his backup and get his best chance at starting the 2021 season.
Wood is no sure thing at the collegiate level. He didn't do much in his limited time at Kentucky, but he brings a dual-threat presence that could mesh well if the Cowboys run a spread offense. And he'll have a year to learn the system before starting, something Orgeron won't have.
But out of the six players, Wood is in the bottom half as far as needs that McNeese had to fill in the NCAA transfer portal.
I'd argue that the top two came in the form of defensive linemen Isaiah Chambers and Accord Green. The Cowboys lost all four starting defensive linemen (three to graduation and Cody Roscoe entering the transfer portal). Not only does McNeese need bodies in the trenches, it needs experience.
Chambers brings that from the Football Bowl Subdivision level, having played at Texas Christian and Houston. The Cowboys have players on the roster from the 2019 season who should be able to step up and earn more playing time, but bringing in two more players from the outside won't hurt at all. The biggest thing for Chambers is staying healthy, while Green needs to prove that he can play and produce at the Division I level.
The two wide receivers who signed with McNeese are important, not because the Cowboys were thin at the position. On the contrary, Cyron Sutton and Trevor Begue combined to form one of the best receiving duos in the Southland Conference last season. If Sutton produces another season like 2019, he will be at the top or near it for receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in McNeese history.
What Louisiana Tech transfer Joshua Matthews and junior college transfer Severyn Foster should add to the position room is size. Both Matthews and Foster are listed at 6-foot-2 and about 195 pounds. They should provide size in the red zone and going across the middle to make tough catches.
Not to say that Sutton and Begue can't, but you always want to stack chips and get as much talent as you can. And hopefully Matthews works out better than Rhashid Bonnette, who was a graduate transfer from Louisiana Tech last season, but was underwhelming (14 receptions for 221 yards and no touchdowns).
Wilson and special teams coordinator Gary Hyman have made a decent effort to find a kicker who is capable of replacing Bailey Raborn, which would allow Raborn to focus on punting, which is his bread and butter. Abel was good at Butler (Kan.) Community College, and he will get every possible chance to win the starting job.
Who knows when we will see all of the new players together for the first season of McNeese football in the Frank Wilson era? But taking the talent that was there from last year's team and adding pieces that will hopefully fit in, as well as a coach who (hopefully) doesn't have one eye out the door already, then the pieces for a promising 2020 Cowboy season are slowly molding into place.
David Berry covers McNeese State athletics. Email him at dberry@americanpress.com