One look at the defensive linemen on the McNeese State football roster and one word comes to mind: small.
Well, relatively speaking, of course.
Of all the defensive linemen, only one is listed at or more than 300 pounds, sophomore Steven Conerly, who is right at 300.
Because the Cowboys are light at defensive tackle, and even more so at defensive end, first-year defensive coordinator Jim Gush's unit will depend on quickness and being disruptive by getting into the backfield, as opposed to using pure size and brute strength to stand their ground and cause mass pileups at the line of scrimmage.
Head coach Sterlin Gilbert said believes that the smaller, more athletic defensive line will help the Cowboys and be helpful against the trend of fast-paced offenses.
"I think it's advantageous," Gilbert said. "I like our guys up front; they're athletic. They're mobile, they're able to move. They've got some cardio about them obviously, coming out of the summer and what we do. Excited about those guys up there on the front four. We've got length, we've got some size and those guys are athletic (enough) to move around and make plays."
The defensive line was solid last season despite being besieged by injuries. They were a big reason that McNeese gave up 3.4 yards per carry and 119.5 rushing yards per game, which ranked 17th in the Football Championship Subdivision in 2018.
And similar to the offensive line, the defensive line should benefit from younger players who had to step in last season, perhaps before they were ready. Now, with playing experience as well as spring practice and summer workouts under their belts, they feel much better about contributing.
One player who will see plenty of snaps this season is senior defensive tackle Marval Bourgeois. The Larose native played in eight games — all starts — in 2018. Bourgeois finished the season with eight tackles, two for loss, and a quarterback hurry.
Bourgeois acknowledges that going up against an up-tempo offense like the one the defense goes up against in practice every day is definitely a test of conditioning. But he said he sees it as a good thing and that the defensive line has the depth to be productive beyond the starters.
"It can be challenging," Bourgeois said of playing against a high-tempo offense. "You usually have to push through after every play, knowing to run after the ball on every play, get yourself in better shape. As far as for game time, we'll be ready. For a slower tempo offense, we'll be much (more) ready to go."
Last season, McNeese's defense struggled most when they played true up-tempo teams. Two of the top three point totals the Cowboys allowed last season (45 to Incarnate Word and 34 to Houston Baptist) came at the hands of fast-paced offenses.
The Cowboys say that's why adjusting to that pace and having depth is important.
"I feel confident about the depth on the D-line," Bourgeois said. "We got a lot of guys that can come in, do different things. Whoever goes in, we're going to trust them and we know they're going to work hard."
The line's ability is also appreciated by the players right behind them and who depend on them — the linebackers. Sophomore Kody Fulp said he believes that the line will help and that massive linemen aren't necessary.
"I think it benefits for sure," Fulp said. "With the stuff we do, you don't necessarily need to be heavy. We want to be fast, quick; we want to be faster and more conditioned than the offense."
After a day off on Tuesday, the Cowboys will get back to practice from 9-11:30 a.m. today. They will be in full pads for the first time.