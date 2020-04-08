This week the men's basketball program is in the spotlight. The Cowboys started the decade by winning the Southland Conference regular-season title in the 2010-11 season and going to the SLC Tournament title game in 2011 and 2012, where they lost both times. McNeese also made a national postseason tournament in 2011 and 2012, earning berths to the National Invitation Tournament and CollegeInsider.com tournament.
First Team
Ledrick Eackles, guard (2012-14): After spending his first two seasons playing at Oakland University in Michigan, Eackles sat out for a season, per NCAA transfer rules, before using his final two seasons of eligibility at McNeese. After a modest junior season, Eackles broke out as a senior, starting all 31 games and averaging 17.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per game in the 2013-14 season. Those numbers were good enough to help him earn second-team all-Southland Conference honors in 2014.
Desharick Guidry, forward (2011-15): The Washington-Marion High product was consistent, averaging double-digit scoring in his last three seasons as a Cowboy. Early in his career he was a part of the McNeese team that went to the CIT, and he led the SLC in rebounds per game as a junior, but he saved his best season for last. In the 2014-15 season, Guidry earned first-team all-conference honors after averaging 17.3 points and 11.2 rebounds per game. He led McNeese in rebounding for three seasons and scoring for two. And he was an all-conference honorable mention as a sophomore and junior.
Diego Kapelan, guard (2007-11): Kapelan was one of four McNeese players during the 2010-11 season to shoot at least 94 3-pointers at 35 percent or better. Depended on as one of the main perimeter marksmen, Kapelan averaged 14.4 points per game on 36 percent 3-point shooting. Of course, Kapelan helped McNeese win the 2011 SLC regular-season championship and an NIT berth.
Sha'markus Kennedy, forward (2018-20): A credible argument can be made that Kennedy was the best post player of the decade, and possibly one of the best players to go through McNeese. The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native led the Cowboys in points and blocks per game as well as leading the conference in field goal percentage in both seasons he played. While his 2018-19 season was good, his 2019-20 season was great, as he finished in the top 14 of Division I in field goal percentage (67.9 percent), blocks per game (2.61), double-doubles (17) and rebounds per game (10.9). Kennedy finished second in the SLC in points per game (18.6) and he played a large part in the Cowboys increasing their win total by six over the prior season. His big season earned him first-team all-conference, all-defensive team and the SLC Defensive Player of the Year honor in 2020. With Kennedy, McNeese also earned a spot in the SLC Tournament for the first time since 2016.
Patrick Richard, guard (2008-12): Richard was the most accomplished player of the decade, having earned three all-conference selections (twice on the first team), the 2011-12 SLC Player of the Year, Louisiana Sports Writers Association All-Louisiana first-team, and a 2011 SLC all-tournament selection. In the 2011-12 season, Richard averaged 17.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game. He either led or tied the lead in all three categories. He was the best player in what is McNeese's best run of the decade, winning the conference regular-season title and going to the postseason twice.
Second Team
Roydell Brown, forward (2018-20): In two seasons, Brown was a Swiss army knife for Heath Schroyer's teams, usually guarding the other team's best offensive wing. But he could also score, using a mix of penetration and above-the-rim play with a much-improved perimeter shot in the 2019-20 season, making opposing teams for leaving him open (42.9 percent 3-point shooting). He also excited crowds with incredible dunks and near dunks.
Kevin Hardy, guard (2011-15): Another versatile and all-around solid player, Hardy averaged 9.5 points, 5.3 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game in his four-year career. He earned third-team all-conference honors in the 2014-15 season.
Dru Kuxhausen, guard (2019-present): He's played one season as a Cowboy, but people know Kuhausen's name and game. The Scottsbluff, Nebraska, native averaged 14.8 points per game on 45.8 percent 3-point shooting. Kuxhausen led Division I in 3-pointers made (125) and was third in 3-point field goal percentage despite taking at least 90 more than each of the top two in the category.
A.J. Lawson, guard (2019-present): He's also played one season at McNeese after sitting out the 2018-19 season after transferring from North Texas, but Lawson was a dynamic scorer for the Cowboys in 2019, averaging 14.9 points per game on 50.7 percent field-goal shooting. And for the final portion of the season, he gutted out a bad ankle injury that limited his effectiveness, but he played in all 32 games, starting 30.
Kaleb Ledoux, guard (2016-18): He spent two seasons at McNeese before transferring to Louisiana Tech, but Ledoux was good as a Cowboy, 13.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game in his McNeese career. Ledoux also earned third-team all-conference honors in 2017-18.
Honorable Mention
Jamaya Burr (2013-17), Dontae Cannon (2009-13), Jarren Greenwood (2015-19), James Harvey (2015-19) and Quatarrius Wilson (2017-18).
Superlatives
PLAYER OF THE DECADE — Patrick Richard: The best player on the decade's best teams, and he was the most accomplished player of the decade. It was between Richard and Kennedy, but the success of Richard's teams earned him the nod.
COACH OF THE DECADE — Dave Simmons: If Schroyer had a few more years on the sideline, maybe he would have had a better shot. But Simmons was there longer and has the success from the start of the decade in his favor.
TEAM OF THE DECADE — 2010-11: The lone McNeese team in the decade to win the SLC regular-season title and one of two to go to play in the national postseason, an obvious choice.