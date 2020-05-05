Christian Vega is familiar with McNeese baseball.
The Katy, Texas, native signed with fellow Southland Conference opponent Incarnate Word out of high school as a pitcher and spent the 2019 season with the Cardinals, posting a 0-0 record with 3.27 earned run average, 15 strikeouts, and 19 walks.
After one season at UIW, Vega transferred to Wharton County Junior College for what turned out to be an abbreviated 2020 season because of the COVID-19 outbreak. And on April 26, Vega announced his return to the Southland Conference when he announced his commitment to McNeese baseball via his Twitter account.
Vega said in a phone interview with the American Press that familiarity with McNeese and the Southland Conference as a whole, along with receiving a satisfactory amount of money for his athletic scholarship were some of the factors that led him to choosing the Cowboys.
"(McNeese) recruited me out of high school," Vega said. "And then they recruited me again (after going to UIW and Wharton), so the interest was there since two years back. They won the conference three years ago and then they won the conference tournament last year. So obviously, they're a good program, so I figured I'll head there."
In the 2020 season, Vega made six appearances for Wharton (with one start) and compiled a 1-2 record with a 3.28 ERA, 39 strikeouts, and 20 walks in 32 innings pitched.
Despite the season being cut short, Vega said he learned a lot during his junior college experience.
"It's a grind, man," Vega said. "You're going from a (Division I) university to a JUCO, it's completely different. The way things are ran, you don't have as much money, you're making things work any way you can. Sometimes we're taking little vans to games, and you have a full fall season. It was definitely an eye-opener and a little bit of a humbling experience from a D1 to a junior college."
As for where Vega sees himself in the McNeese pitching rotation, he could get a chance at starting, but he already has plenty of experience as a relief pitcher. The Cowboys were still trying to figure out their weekend starting rotation when the season was cancelled. Although there will be plenty of competition for starting spots with the likes of Will Dion, Kale Breaux, Brett Payne, and Cameron Foster returning, Vega looks forward to the challenge and hopes to contribute however he can.
"I'm going to be coming in as a sophomore on the field again because I'm getting this year back," Vega said. "I definitely feel like I have quite a bit of experience. I've already pitched in the Southland, and then to go to a junior college and be like a senior at a junior college, I definitely feel like I have the experience and I have the stuff to pitch my first year there. That's the hope at least."
Like most athletes right now, Vega is limited in what he can do to workout and stay in shape. To get by, he is doing a lot of bodyweight work like pushups, situps, and squats among other exercises. For cardio, he gets out and does some running, and to keep his arm loose, he throws plyometric rubber balls against one of the walls of his house.
Since his 2020 season was cut short, Vega hopes that the waiting around right now will pay off next season, which he is already excited for.
"I'm super excited and ready for the season to start up again," Vega said. "Definitely anxious to get back out there on the field and start pitching again."