First-year head coach Sterlin Gilbert conducted his season-opening news conference Thursday as the McNeese State football team reconvened to officially begin the 2019 season.
The players had time off between the end of summer workouts and summer final exams and Thursday's report date. The day consisted of meetings, players getting their equipment issued to them and selected players doing photo shoots and other projects for the marketing department.
The Cowboys will be on the field for their first practice at 9 a.m. today.
There's only so much that can be gleaned from the first few days of practice because the players are only allowed to wear helmets. But Gilbert said he hopes that the simple things are accomplished in those first few days.
"Just fundamentals — technique, alignment, assignment, scheme," Gilbert mentioned as areas the team can emphasize. "Obviously, everything will be filmed so you're going back and being able to coach that to our kids when they come back for afternoon meetings. You're looking for carryover from that information in all of those phases I just talked about, and guys having great energy."
The Cowboys were dealt a blow to the offensive side of the ball when it was confirmed days before the start of practice that tight end Lawayne Ross quit the team.
Ross (6-0, 264 pounds) was a second-team preseason STATS All-American last year as a junior. In 2017 he caught 42 passes for 570 yards, a single-season school record for tight ends.
Last year Ross made 11 catches for 83 yards and two touchdowns in 10 games.
Gilbert never mentioned Ross or the circumstances surrounding his departure. Instead he talked about his confidence in the players who will compete to replace Ross.
"I feel good," Gilbert said about the tight ends, who have a combined 15 career college receptions. "(Jacob) Logan had a really good summer, Trey (Louis Conerly) had a great summer as well. Just really excited about those two guys. Their work ethic through the summer and the time and effort they've put in to being a really good football player really will culminate tomorrow. We're excited about those guys and what they can do productive-wise for us."
Gilbert declined to release information about injuries, but he did say that every player will be with the team for practices. He also credited director of strength and conditioning Kyle Little and his staff for getting the team physically ready.
The team's conditioning will be tested from Day 1 of practice with the up-tempo offense Gilbert started to implement in the spring.
"What we do in the summer, and the way we work and the way we plan that is, that you get to (the first practice on Friday) in camp shape," Gilbert said of conditioning. "And then throughout camp you'll continue to get in shape for the games."
The team will conduct 25 practices between Friday and the first game of the season against Southern University on Aug. 31.