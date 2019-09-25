All eyes are focused on Sam Houston State.
After suffering a loss at Abilene Christian in its Southland Conference opener, McNeese State began preparations for its home conference opener Saturday against the Bearkats.
The loss to ACU was especially tough for the Cowboys to take, considering they tied the score late and had a chance to take the lead and win the game before mistakes allowed the Wildcats to escape with the 17-10 victory with a last-minute touchdown.
"We got humbled," running back Elijah Mack said after Tuesday's practice. "But it's not about the wins and losses, but about how you handle them. So we're just going to get better."
Mack was one of the bright spots for McNeese against ACU, putting up a career-high 125 yards rushing on 18 carries. He and others said the long ride back from Abilene was tough, but necessary, after the loss.
Senior defensive end Chris Livings said he was encouraged by how the defense played against ACU, but acknowledged that there were things they could have done better that may have resulted in the Cowboys (2-2, 0-1 SLC) winning that game. And there was one specific thing they didn't do that stood out to him.
"We did good as a defense," Livings said. "Probably the biggest stick out is, we didn't have any turnovers. I feel like we need to get turnovers so we can produce more points, because it will be a great help. And just the fact that we get turnovers in the previous game, it should be like a consistent habit to get turnovers."
Up next for the Cowboys is a date with a SHSU team that is feeling much better about itself after defeating Incarnate Word 45-6 in the SLC opener for both teams. That result came after a 27-23 loss at North Dakota.
The Bearkats (2-2, 1-0) boast one of the best offenses and defenses in the country, tied for fifth in scoring offense (44 points per game) and tied for 15th in scoring defense (18 ppg allowed). After starting the season with a two-quarterback system, SHSU head coach K.C. Keeler settled on Eric Schmid for the UIW game and was rewarded by seeing the redshirt sophomore pass for 531 yards and five touchdowns, earning the SLC Offensive Player of the Week. The Bearkats have four receivers who have caught at least 11 passes for 167 yards. Senior Nathan Stewart set the SLC career receiving record in SHSU's win over UIW last week and exploded to the tune of 12 receptions for 268 yards and three receiving touchdowns the last time the Bearkats and Cowboys played each other.
"They get the ball to their playmakers," Livings said of the SHSU offense. "And their playmakers just make plays. When you get the ball to the playmakers and you put the game in their hands and they take advantage of the game, I feel like that's how they get a lot of their stuff done."
Livings played in the last game between SHSU and McNeese, a high-scoring affair the Bearkats won 56-43. The Barbe High graduate said he remembers SHSU not being afraid to pass the ball, as former Bearkats quarterback Jeremiah Briscoe finished with 504 yards and six touchdowns passing.
The McNeese defense hopes the game won't be a repeat of Nov. 5, 2016.