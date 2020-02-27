Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) goes up for the slam dunk during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Myles Hutchinson (11) puts up a shot during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) puts up the layup past Southeastern's #10 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) goes up for the slam m dunk during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) goes up for the slam dunk during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Sha'markus Kennedy (23) puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) goes up for the slam m dunk during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Myles Hutchinson (11) goes up for the shot against Southeastern's #13during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Dru Kuxhausen (0) shoots the three during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) goes up for the layup against Southeastern's #4 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Myles Hutchinson (11) puts up the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) goes up against Southeastern's #22 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) goes up for the slam dunk during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Myles Hutchinson (11) puts up a shot during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) puts up the layup past Southeastern's #10 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) goes up for the slam m dunk during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's A.J. Lawson (12) goes up for the slam dunk during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Sha'markus Kennedy (23) puts in the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) goes up for the slam m dunk during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Myles Hutchinson (11) goes up for the shot against Southeastern's #13during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Dru Kuxhausen (0) shoots the three during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) goes up for the layup against Southeastern's #4 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Myles Hutchinson (11) puts up the layup during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Cowboy's Roydell Brown (22) goes up against Southeastern's #22 during their Southland Conference matchup at the McNeese Health & Human Performance Complex in Lake Charles, La., Wednesday, Feb.26, 2020. (Rick Hickman/Lake Charles American Press)
Rick Hickman
On a night when the McNeese State men's basketball program honored seniors Roydell Brown and Sha'markus Kennedy, the Cowboys also desperately needed a win to break a six-game losing streak and move themselves closer to clinching a Southland Conference Tournament berth.
Kennedy and Brown did their part in their last game at the Health and Human Performance Complex, with the pair, along with junior guard Dru Kuxhausen, each scoring 21 points as McNeese played one of its best conference games in a 104-82 win over last-place Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday night, sending the Lions to their eighth consecutive loss.
The win moved McNeese (13-15, 8-9 SLC) a step closer to earning a berth in the SLC Tournament with three regular-season games remaining. McNeese's point total is also the sixth time this season that the Cowboys have scored more than 100 points, and the second time against a Division I opponent. The other time was a 102-89 win over Houston Baptist on Jan. 25.
"It's nice to play well," McNeese head coach Heath Schroyer said. "I thought we came out with great energy, I thought we did a great job defensively. And that's what led us into getting transition, getting some easy buckets."
Looking at the Cowboys in the first half, no one would be able to tell that it was a team that had lost its last six games. After SLU's Tyron Brewer hit a jumper to cut McNeese's lead to 17-16, the Cowboys took over, going on a 12-0 run.
Junior Dru Kuxhausen and Brown fueled the run, combining to make five 3-pointers in a row. Kuxhausen missed his first three 3-point attempts, but then made five in a row. His second three broke the single-season program record for 3-pointers in a season.
Fueled by a defense that forced 11 turnovers and an offense that shot 63.3 percent from the field and 50 percent from 3-point range in the first half, the Cowboys took a 49-28 lead into halftime. The 49 points were the most that McNeese has scored in the first half against a Division I team this season.
In the second half, the Cowboys set another record when Kuxhausen found Kennedy for a slam dunk which was McNeese's 455th assist of the season, a single-season program record.
The Cowboys built a lead as large as 32 points in the second half, but SLU (6-21, 3-13) cut into their lead late in the game when the outcome was already determined.
Kennedy, Brown and Kuxhausen combined to score 63 points on 24-of-35 shooting. Kuxhausen shot 7 of 14 from 3-point range and is three 3-pointers away from breaking the SLC single-season record of 115 by Louisiana-Monroe's Paul Marshall. A.J. Lawson added 16 for the Cowboys.
Brewer finished with 13 for the Lions, who were led by Brandon Gonzalez with 23 and Pape Diop with 20.
Schroyer said he was happy with the win, especially given how the team had struggled.
"We've had a tough stretch," Schroyer said. "These guys, I've said it before, they've been through a lot personally. Tonight, I think we put it all together."
McNeese will finish out the regular season with three-consecutive road games, beginning Saturday at Houston Baptist, which is tied with SLU for last place.
When Sha'markus Kennedy and Roydell Brown decided to commit to play for Heath Schroyer and the McNeese State men's basketball team, the Health and Human Performance Complex was nothing but dirt and steel beams.